Carnival Cruise Line Releases Special Thanksgiving Holiday Menu

Any meal on a cruise ship can be a festive occasion, but holiday dinners are something extra special. Unique dishes with gourmet twists on classic favorites are common additions to onboard menus for special holidays, and are delightful dinners that travelers look forward to.

Carnival Cruise Line has now released its 2024 Thanksgiving dinner menu, which is filled with mouth-watering dishes that honor the American tradition while highlighting the cruise line’s gourmet dining experience.

The special dishes include options for all three courses – appetizer, entrée, and dessert.

The featured Thanksgiving appetizer is a warm Baked Brie garnished with cranberry-pecan crumble and accompanied with fig and olive crostini, all seasonal tastes that evoke the deliciousness of an autumn harvest. If guests prefer a different starter, they can also enjoy seasonal tastes with the roasted pumpkin soup or the short rib and yam croquette.

More familiar appetizers are also offered, including shrimp cocktail, deviled eggs, and the BLT wedge salad.

Three classic holiday entrees are available to celebrate the season. Of course, the Holiday Roasted Tom Turkey will take center stage with Thanksgiving stuffing, sweet potato casserole, giblet gravy, and cranberry relish.

Not everyone enjoys turkey, and the Honey Glazed Ham is another special entrée option on the Thanksgiving menu. This is accompanied by classic sides of mashed potatoes, roasted carrots, asparagus, candied pineapple, and raisin sauce.

A special vegetarian entrée is also available – Cauliflower and Gruyere Cheese Soufflé, with asparagus and mushroom beurre blanc, Brussels sprouts, and glazed pecans.

If the holiday options don’t start guests’ taste buds watering, there are other entrees on offer for Thanksgiving dinner as well. Oven-baked salmon, ricotta ravioli, flame-grilled striploin steak, and parmesan crusted chicken with honey mustard ranch are just a few of the options.

Dessert is where many holiday meals truly stand out, and Carnival’s Thanksgiving menu is no exception. The featured dessert is none other than Pumpkin Pie with traditional spices, salted caramel sauce, and creme Chantilly.

Not everyone enjoys pumpkin pie, however, and Carnival is also offering a Festive Maple Wedge with cognac creme, brown butter shortbread, and caramelized pecan.

For more refreshing dessert options, guests can indulge in the lemon cheesecake or the fresh tropical fruit plate. Of course, Carnival’s signature melting chocolate cake is always on offer. Personally, there is no way I could choose just one dessert from this delicious menu, but it’s a holiday, so why not enjoy them all?

While this special holiday menu is a treat indeed, guests do not have to eat in the Main Dining Room onboard for seasonal fare.

Every ship’s Lido Buffet is sure to be offering some traditional holiday options, such as carving stations for roasted turkey or glazed ham. Side dishes such as stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green beans are also very popular.

Desserts are sure to include pumpkin pie and other treats, and while they may not be as festively presented as the plating for the Main Dining Room, they will be just as delicious.

Of course, each ship’s other dining venues will still be available as well. Many guests may prefer to make specialty dining reservations to celebrate the holiday, opting for a luxurious dinner at the Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse or the entertaining fun of Bonsai Teppanyaki.

While the specialty venues will not have unique menus for the holiday meal, their offerings are special enough to celebrate Thanksgiving and be thankful to be on a Carnival cruise.

And don’t forget other casual but delicious options such as grabbing a bite from Guy’s Burger Joint or BlueIguana Cantina, enjoying that extra slice of pizza or another ice cream cone, or other free food available onboard.

Finally, be sure to raise a glass to toast the holiday and remember the very best thing to be thankful for – cruising!