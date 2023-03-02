Cunard Unveils Winter 2025 Cruises, Plus World Voyage

Cunard rolled out the winter 2025 cruise schedules for its three ships, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and Queen Mary 2, plus the new-build Queen Anne, set to debut in 2024.

The four ships will offer 133 cruises and call at 159 destinations. The luxury line also revealed Queen Anne will sail a world cruise in 2025.

107-Night World Cruise

The Cunard fleet will sail an ambitious cruise schedule in winter 2025 as its ships call at 57 countries, including maiden calls at ports in Alaska, Australia, New Caledonia, Vanuatu and Japan.

The line’s 3,000-guest Queen Anne, under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, will depart on her first world voyage on January 9, 2025 roundtrip from Southampton.

Rendering Courtesy: Harding Retail

The 107-night cruise will call at 30 ports on five continents. Guests will enjoy nine overnight calls at ports including Honolulu, Sydney, Hong Kong and Dubai, plus three late-evening departures at additional ports.

Cunard Vice President of Commercial Development for North America Matt Gleaves said, ”We are thrilled that Queen Anne will be taking on the World Voyage in 2025. With four ships in our fleet, we have the opportunity to spend more time in specific regions around the globe, and guests will be able to explore destinations in great depth, all with the luxury of sailing on Cunard’s new ship.”

The 113,000-gross ton Queen Anne will introduce a new accommodation category, the Cunard Queens Grill Grand Suites, which provide guests with exclusive, private residences on board, complete with living rooms, butler’s pantry, walk-in closets and marble baths.

The Three Queens

The 2,691-guest Queen Mary 2 will operate transatlantic crossings as well as Caribbean cruises between January and May 2025, along with some Mediterranean voyages. Cruises will range from 7 to 35 nights, departing from New York, Southampton and Rome.

Overnight calls are planned for Curacao; Funchal, Madeira; Lisbon; and New York. Guests will have three late evening departures in Bridgetown, Barbados; and Vigo and Malaga, Spain.

Photo Copyright: TheHighestQualityImages / Shutterstock

Queen Victoria, accommodating 2,061 guests, will operate eight voyages in South America in early 2025, and they can be combined to form the 85-night South America Discovery cruise from Hamburg. The sailing features navigating around Cape Horn, at the southernmost point of Chile. Overnight calls will be offered in Amsterdam, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, and Callao, Peru.

In February 2025, the 2,081-guest Queen Elizabeth will deploy to Singapore following a series of Australia/New Zealand cruises, and cruise in East Asia through May, calling at Vietnam, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, and Korea. Seven overnight port calls and 25 late evening departures are scheduled for the East Asia series.

Cunard, now celebrating its 100th anniversary, also revealed details of Queen Elizabeth’s 2024 summer program in Alaska. Ten roundtrip sailings from Vancouver, ranging from 9 to 11 nights, will visit Hubbard Glacier and Glacier Bay National Park and make calls at Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Misty Fjords and Wrangell.

Queen Elizabeth is sailing to Alaska from Vancouver in the summer of 2023, as well. Cunard recently announced the ship would offer series of add-on rail tours aboard the luxury Rocky Mountaineer train through the upcoming season.