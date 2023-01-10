Cunard Celebrates 100 Years With Special Exhibition

Cunard is celebrating two unique centenaries – 100 year anniversaries – with a special “Sea Views” photography exhibition that will include not only archival images, but also carefully curated images from guests.

This distinctive project is being led by world-renowned British photographer Mary McCartney, and the exhibition will go live near the end of February 2023.

Special Exhibition Includes Never-Before-Seen Images

The “Sea Views” exhibition is planned to include hand-picked images from Cunard’s extensive photography archives that will help showcase the gorgeous imagery of life on the ocean waves as well as the iconic moments that make a Cunard cruise so special.

“With over 14,000 images stored in the Cunard archives in Liverpool – the founding home port of Cunard Line – we have a wealth of memories from the 1920s to present day to choose from,” said Siân Wilks, Cunard Archivist at the University of Liverpool Library.

British photographer Mary McCartney, who has been involved with many notable projects including photographing Queen Elizabeth II in 2015 to celebrate the fact that Her Majesty was the longest-reigning British monarch in 1,000 years, has been chosen to curate the new exhibition.

British photographer Mary McCartney

Not only will McCartney delve into Cunard’s extensive archive, but she will also select from submitted guest photos to add even more richness and perspective to the exhibition.

Guests interested in submitting digital images may do so by February 5, 2023, via the exhibition’s website. Entries must include the basic information such as the ship the image was captured on, the date it was taken, and a short description of the photograph.

“I’m pleased to curate an exhibition within this treasure trove of 100 years of on board photography,” said McCartney. “I’m looking forward to exploring the archives and the crowdsourced images to hand pick a portfolio of iconic images that will reflect a century of luxury travel.”

Celebrating Two Special Anniversaries

The “Sea Views” exhibition celebrates two 100-year anniversaries for Cunard: the successful conclusion of cruise line’s first-ever world voyage, and the introduction of professional photographers onboard to capture all those special cruise moments.

Cunard’s first world voyage was aboard the RMS Laconia, a 19,695-gross-ton ocean liner that set sail on the historic sailing on November 21, 1922. The voyage lasted 130 days and brought 347 passengers to 22 ports of call. While not initially marketed as a “world cruise,” the sailing was later acknowledged as the first continuous circumnavigation by a passenger vessel, and thus the first world cruise.

“We’re extremely proud of Cunard’s 183-year history and particularly of the fact we pioneered the round-the-world voyage 100 years ago,” said Sture Myrmell, Cunard President. “What better way to celebrate this centenary anniversary than by curating a fantastic selection of images from our guests who’ve travelled with us.

“We’re delighted to be working with the wonderful Mary McCartney to create this exhibition and can’t wait to see the unforgettable moments that our guests have captured over the years.”

The second centenary celebration is that in 1923, Cunard first hired professional photographers to capture iconic moments of cruise vacations to preserve guests’ memories and special moments in style.

Today, no cruise vacation would be complete without various snapshots, portraits, and poses, and nearly every cruise ship offers photography services onboard, from silly props and backdrops to elegant formal and family portraiture.

