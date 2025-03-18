Cunard Ship Debuts New Look Following Three-Week Overhaul

In a makeover befitting of royalty, Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth reemerged from a three-week overhaul at Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore on March 14, 2025. And she is certainly ready for her close-up.

The update is breathing new life into the 14-year-old luxury ship’s signature areas, including the Commodore Club, Queen’s Room, Garden Lounge, and the Pavilion.

Of course, the redesign tapped into Britain’s Royal Palace as a source of inspiration.

For example, the ship’s hub, the Queen’s Room, features a new carpet pattern that is meant to reflect Mulberry trees, which have been planted in the Royal Palace since King James I ruled the kingdom in the 17th century.

Plants are also a focus of the new Pavilion Wellness Café. The breakfast and lunch spot, first introduced on Queen Elizabeth’s sister ship, Queen Anne, in 2024, has been added to the ship during her dry dock and features plant-based cuisine complimented by sustainably sourced meat, fish, and dairy.

Another crossover from the Queen Anne is the addition of Harper Bazaar’s Wellness at Sea program, which features three specially curated wellness programs.

Passengers booking one of the ship’s Grills suites are also in for a treat with upgraded interiors and exteriors.

These spacious suites, which give guests exclusive dining, amenities, and experiences, are adorned with new furnishings and royal colors.

Aft Deck Queen Elizabeth (Photo Credit: Cunard)

The vessel’s outdoor spaces have also received a facelift, adding more shaded spaces on the aft deck for enjoying the views, particularly when cruising past glaciers in Alaska.

“We are delighted to offer guests an even more refined experience on board, with beautifully updated spaces that combine classic Cunard style with modern comfort,” said Katie McAllister, Cunard’s president.

First Visits to Alaska and the Caribbean

Originally built by Fincantieri at their Monfalcone, Italy, shipyard in 2010, the Queen Elizabeth remains an homage to the original ship that sailed in the 1930s, as well as the Queen Elizabeth II.

With her new look, the 90,900-gross-ton vessel will soon embark on her debut season in Alaska from Seattle. But not before enjoying a spring season in Asia.

Queen Elizabeth is currently en route to Yokohama, Japan, from Singapore on a 15-night sailing that calls in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Taiwan.

Grills Suite Queen Elizabeth (Photo Credit: Cunard)

Once in her new homeport, she will enjoy journeys to various Japanese ports, as well as calls in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea, through May 24, 2025.

After a 20-night transpacific crossing, the 2,000-passenger liner will begin her much-anticipated inaugural Alaskan season in June, visiting ports in popular destinations like Kodiak, Seward, Juneau, Sitka, and sailing through Glacier Bay and near Hubbard Glacier.

In October, Queen Elizabeth will experience another first: homeporting in Miami for a winter in the Caribbean.

“With a full season based in Miami for the first time, more guests from the US and around the world can now experience the Caribbean with Cunard’s unique sense of luxury,” said McAlister.

“The region remains a favorite for travelers on both sides of the Atlantic, and we can’t wait to welcome guests on board.”

Her Caribbean schedule includes visits to Antigua, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Maarten, the Virgin Islands, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Belize, and Mexico.

Queen Elizabeth will remain in Miami until April 2, 2026, and then return to Alaska for another summer based in Seattle.