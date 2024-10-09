Cunard Reveals Over 40 New Itineraries Across the Fleet

From exciting world cruises and transatlantic crossings to relaxing vacations-at-sea in the Caribbean, Cunard has unveiled 40-plus new voyages its ships will offer between October 2026 and April 2027.

Bookings will open to Cunard World Club members on October 16, 2024, and to the general public the next day.

Cunard, a luxury brand of Carnival Corporation, operates four ships — the 2,700-guest Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria, both accommodating 2,000 guests, and the newest, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024 and has a capacity for 3,000 guests.

The four ships together will feature visits to 101 destinations in 57 countries, and will give guests opportunities to explore more than 60 UNESCO World Heritage sites.

“We are hugely excited to reveal our exciting new program from October 2026 to April 2027, offering exceptional choices for every traveler. Whether you’re soaking up the excitement in Rio during Carnival or toasting New Year’s Eve in Amsterdam, Cunard’s voyages allow you to explore the world in unparalleled luxury,” said Katie McAlister, president of Cunard.

Along with new routings, the Cunard ships will overnight in 22 ports and provide late departures in another 26, giving guests extra time to immerse themselves in the culture of various destinations.

The line will offer inaugural visits to two ports, Ferrol, Spain, and Acajutla, El Salvador, on Queen Victoria itineraries.

Cunard’s iconic Queen Mary 2 ocean liner is the only cruise ship operating scheduled transatlantic service between New York and Southampton. However, the ship offers many other opportunities for vacations at sea.

Read Also: 10 Things You’ll Wish You’d Packed for Your Cruise

In October 2026, for instance, she will sail a 7-day Canada/New England fall foliage cruise from Quebec City to New York. Guests can add-on a 7-day extension from New York to Southampton for a two-week voyage.

The ship also will sail shorter cruises in Europe, such as a 3-day voyage from Hamburg, Germany, to Southampton and a 5-day getaway to Zeebrugge, Belgium, roundtrip from Hamburg, both in October 2026.

Newest Ship to Make Maiden Voyage to South America

Highlights of Queen Anne’s itineraries include her first voyage to South America on a 56-night cruise roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on January 22, 2027. The “South America Discovery” sailing will feature a maiden call to Bridgetown, Barbados, and several ports in Brazil before overnighting in Rio de Janeiro.

Other port calls are planned in Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Panama. A transit of the Panama Canal returns the ship to the Caribbean, where Queen Anne will call at Aruba before concluding the voyage in Florida.

Cunard Line Ships

Queen Anne will sail an 18-day “Canary Islands Holiday Celebration” cruise roundtrip from Hamburg on December 18, 2026. Destinations will include Arrecife, Puerto del Rosario, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and Santa Cruz de la Palma, among others.

Guests seeking a world cruise can choose Queen Victoria’s 109-night World Voyage, departing January 10, 2027, and sailing roundtrip from Southampton. The ship will make inaugural visits to Dakar, Senegal, and Durban, South Africa.

Queen Elizabeth will be based at PortMiami during the winter 2026-27 season, sailing a series of 7-, 9-, and 14-night voyages to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. A sample 12-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary features port calls at Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Lucia, and Barbados.

Cunard has added some early booking bonuses for guests who reserve a cruise between October 16, 2024 and March 27, 2025. Benefits include an onboard credit (amount undisclosed) on sailings up to 88 nights, and an onboard credit, transfers, hotel discounts, a champagne breakfast, and an air credit for world cruises of 89 nights or longer.

The cruise line has already announced its 2025 voyages, which feature Queen Elizabeth sailing in Alaska for the fourth consecutive year. Also in 2025, Queen Anne will sail her first world cruise, a 111-night voyage roundtrip from Hamburg on January 7, 2025.