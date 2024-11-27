Cruising Sees Big Spike During Thanksgiving Holiday

As millions of travelers take to the skies, highways, and railroads this Thanksgiving season, a surging number also will board cruise ships, which are going all out to create a festive holiday atmosphere for guests.

For the 2024 season, AAA predicts that just under 80 million people will travel at least 50 miles from their homes during the Thanksgiving weekend, which counts as November 26 to December 2, 2024.

The number includes all forms of travel, by air, car, bus, train, and cruise ship. Overall, AAA finds that 1.7 million more people will travel this Thanksgiving weekend versus in 2023.

Breaking down the figures, 71.4 million will drive, 5.8 million will fly, and 2.2 million will use some other form of transport, including cruise ships, buses, and trains.

Many cruisers who booked Thanksgiving vacations at sea will use multiple forms of transport, since virtually all will fly or drive to their embarkation ports before boarding their ships.

Diving deeper into the “other” transport options, AAA found an overall spike of close to 9% compared to 2023, but cruising is seeing a much bigger increase, with domestic and international cruise bookings up 20% versus Thanksgiving 2023.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising,” said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel.

“Americans reconnect with family and friends over Thanksgiving, and travel is a big part of that. AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic with our members looking for new adventures and memorable vacations,” added Barber.

Some of the biggest drive-to ports in the US are PortMiami, Port Canaveral, and the Port of Galveston, Texas. In fact, Galveston is in the process of expanding its parking facilities.

According to the port, more than 30 million people live within a 300-mile radius of the port, making it a top drive-to cruise embarkation site for major metro areas like Houston, Austin, and Dallas, Texas.

No doubt many of the 5.8 million travelers who will fly to their destinations for the Thanksgiving holiday will be cruisers bound for embarkation ports, since holiday cruises are extremely popular.

Cruise lines offer special onboard events such as parties and holiday menus. Carnival Cruise Line in early November 2024, revealed details of its Thanksgiving feast being prepared for guests across the fleet.

Passengers Passing Other Docked Cruise Ships in Miami (Photo Credit: gary yim)

Special three-course meals will feature traditional Thanksgiving favorites, including roast turkey with all of the trimmings, plus tasty treats like pumpkin soup. Guests can also choose a honey-glazed ham entree as an alternative to turkey, and a vegetarian dish, Cauliflower, and Gruyere Cheese Soufflé will be offered as well.

Cruisers Can Book Black Friday Deals for 2025-26

Even those who are not cruising during the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday can still get in on the action for next year, since most of the major cruise lines have rolled out their Black Friday booking promotions.

Many of these special discounts and value-added perks are offered in 2025 and 2026, depending on the cruise line.

Read Also: Top 10 Busiest US Cruise Homeports

Virgin Voyages, for instance, is offering cruise fare discounts combined with bar tab credits on all sailings with departures through 2026. Bookings must be made by December 3, 2024. The bar tab credits are based on the cruise length.

Upscale boutique line Oceania Cruises has a Black Friday offer that combines a cabin upgrade with a choice of three other perks — a drink package, an onboard credit up to $1,000, or free or reduced air fare.

Other cruise lines are tempting future guests with discounted fares for the third and fourth guest in a cabin, reduced deposits, and free cruise fare for children, among other benefits. Read the fine print, though, since some cruise lines will exclude holiday sailings from these discounts.