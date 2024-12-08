Cruise Ship Engine Trouble Strands Passengers in Japan

Passengers who boarded MSC Cruises’ MSC Bellissima on December 6, 2024, woke up the following day to discover they hadn’t left port. Two days later, they were still there and discovered they would not leave.

The 171,598-gross-ton vessel was scheduled to set sail at 7 p.m. on December 6 for a 4-night cruise, but it turns out that navigation and engine problems have prevented its departure. It was slated to be in Ishigaki, Japan, on December 7, but that call needed to be cancelled.

“We should have left yesterday (6th December) at 19:00, but it was reported some engine issues. We went to bed and woke up still in the Port of Naha, with our first port of call cancelled Ishigaki,” shared a passenger of the ship on Reddit.

Later that day, the cruise line sent word to passengers the vessel would remain in the Okinawa port until December 10, when the voyage was expected to end, and that its calls to Keelung, Taiwan, and Miyakojima, Japan, had also been scrapped.

The cruise line told the China Times on December 8, “At present, the cruise ship continues to dock in Naha for necessary maintenance work. We have sent a team of professional engineers from Europe to carry out the maintenance work.”

Poor weather conditions in Naha caused a high wave advisory that remains in effect until 12 a.m. on December 10, further impacting repairs.

Although Japanese passengers have been able to disembark, local media reports approximately 1,880 Taiwanese guests remain aboard the ship. MSC Cruises is working with Japanese authorities to allow guests to go ashore on December 9.

Passengers who disembark on the 9th will be able to make return travel arrangements. The cruise line also indicated it may arrange a flight to Keelung for affected Taiwanese passengers.

“We are actively discussing the plan to arrange a plane pick-up to Keeling. The company’s passenger service team will contact you to provide further details,” stated a letter to guests from MSC Cruises.

It is unclear if repairs will be completed in time for MSC Bellissima’s subsequent cruise scheduled to depart on December 10 with the same itinerary.

Full Refunds and Vouchers Provided

While passengers stuck on MSC Bellissima have been able to spend their time on the ship enjoying its amenities, including numerous bars, lounges, and dining venues, MSC Cruises has offered 100 percent refunds to all guests for the unforeseen cancellation. This includes refunds for all missed excursions booked through the cruise line.

MSC Bellissima Cruise Ship in Japan (Photo Credit: Princess_Anmitsu)

In addition to the refund, guests will also receive a future voyage voucher valued at 50 percent of the cruise fare originally paid. This voucher is for the first and second guests in each cabin. Third and fourth guests will receive a voucher valued at $75 per person.

Additionally, passengers in need of transportation within Japan, be it air or train, were offered up to $200 per person compensation, while those overseas were granted up to $400 per person.

Guests are advised to contact their travel advisor or booking agency to facilitate the refunds and get assistance on voucher redemption and additional questions.

MSC Cruises did not provide specific details on necessary repairs, and MSC Bellissima has not had a history of engine troubles in the past. In fact, the vessel has been voted Asia’s Best Cruise Ship for two consecutive years.

The cruise line’s MSC Seascape, however, did experience engine failure within a month of its debut in late 2022. By January 2023, an issue with engine software forced the vessel to abort a call in Jamaica, with three of four engines down due to the malfunction.