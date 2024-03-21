Virgin Voyages Expands Season Pass Due to High Demand

Reacting to a surge in demand, Virgin Voyages announced an extension of its Scarlet Summer Season Pass to include Resilient Lady, offering new itineraries for travelers seeking to blend work and leisure in the Mediterranean.

Resilient Lady Adds Summer Season Pass

Virgin Voyages has responded to an overwhelming interest in its Scarlet Summer Season Pass by extending the program with additional itineraries aboard Resilient Lady, sailing from Athens, Greece. The decision follows a swift sell-out of initial voyages from Barcelona aboard Scarlet Lady.

“Merely two weeks ago we launched our Scarlet Summer Season Pass, an idea straight from the mind of Sir Richard Branson and inspired by his own work/travel adventures,” said a Virgin Voyages spokesperson.

At that time, Branson revealed he was working on a houseboat when he founded Virgin and “never thought of work and play as two different things; it’s all just living.”

Wanting to give others a chance to live like he did, the Scarlet Summer Season Pass was introduced earlier this month, but, as the Virgin Voyages spokesperson noted, “We saw incredible demand – more than 2,000 inquires and voyages selling out in less than 48 hours.”

As a result, Virgin Voyages has added the Summer Season Pass to Resilient Lady, giving more travelers the option to WFH (work from helm) this summer.

Work-From-Ship Experience in the Mediterranean

The Summer Season Pass extension on Resilient Lady, starting at $9,990 per person, double occupancy, caters to those seeking a novel way to combine work responsibilities with the exploration of iconic Mediterranean destinations.

Taking place on Virgin Voyages’ third ship, Resilient Lady, which debuted in May 2023, passengers can select a month-long voyage from June 2 through June 30, June 30 through July 28, or July 7 through August 4, 2024.

Resilient Lady Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Alex Anderson / Maritime Filming UK)

Comprising of four week-long roundtrip segments, the June and July sailings will feature three “Greek Island Glow” itineraries along with one “Adriatic Sea & Greek Gems.” The July sailing will enjoy two “Greek Island Glows” and two “Adriatic Sea & Greek Gems.”

Departing from her homeport of Piraeus (Athens) on each leg, the 110,000-gross-ton Resilient Lady will call on Santorini and Rhodes, Greece, with an overnight in Mykonos, along with a day in Bodrum during its “Greek Island Glow.”

While visiting the Adriatic Sea, Resilient Lady will visit Dubrovnik and Split, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; and Corfu, Greece.

The consecutive sailings mean passengers will repeatedly return to the same ports of call but provide an opportunity to have more time to explore each destination.

Passengers will need to request the back-to-back sailings to purchase and will receive Central Sea Terrace accommodations, early access to book onboard dining and Shore Things excursions, and a champagne welcome.

Resilient Lady Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Alex Anderson / Maritime Filming UK)

The special also provides cruisers free access to Virgin Voyages’ SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO, featuring 1.5 Gbps WiFi connectivity and complimentary wash-and-fold laundry service. A daily coffee credit for Resilient Lady’s The Grounds Club is also included for specialty brews and teas.

Alongside a dedicated concierge, Summer Sailors receive RockStar status, which includes an additional 24/7 support team and access to Richards Rooftop, the exclusive open-air lounge with daily Moet & Chandon happy hours.

With 17 decks accommodating up to 2,770 passengers and 1,160 international crew members, Resilient Lady features 20 eateries, including five distinctive restaurant options with menus crafted by Michelin-starred chefs for a choice of Italian, Mexican, Korean, American Chophouse, and casual dining.

Included in every sailing are more than 200 fitness classes at sea, from yoga to spin to aerial workouts, and guests will also find an onboard barbershop, a blowout bar, a medi spa, and a nail salon to make a month at sea easier to enjoy.