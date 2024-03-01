Cruise Line Announces New Voyages to Caribbean Destination

It’s been nearly a decade since Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth called on Barbados. But between 2025 and 2026, the British vessel will make up for her absence with nine separate visits to the island paradise.

Cruisers will have plenty of chances to have fun in the sun over the next few years thanks to Cunard Line’s newly announced roster of 13 Caribbean sailings, in addition to six itineraries that have already been announced, all of which include stops at the island paradise of Bridgetown, Barbados.

None of Cunard’s four “Queens” will sail to Barbados quite as much as Queen Elizabeth, which is slated to visit the Caribbean destination nine times between 2025 and 2026 according to the new itineraries. It will be the first time the 2,092-passenger ship returns to the island country since November of 2015.

“Barbados is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world and we are thrilled to announce that we are significantly increasing the number of times our guests will be able to explore the breath-taking shores of this gorgeous island in the coming years,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard.

“We are proud pioneers of luxury ocean travel and there are few experiences more luxurious than sailing to the charming port of Bridgetown to sample a unique slice of Caribbean culture,” added McAlister.

Photo Credit: KJ Stylus / Shutterstock

For the purpose of the Caribbean voyages, Queen Elizabeth will homeport in Miami, with the first roundtrip cruise embarking on October 16, 2025. In addition to Barbados, the 21-night sailing will be calling on ports like Belize City, Belize; Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten; among others.

The subsequent Barbados-bound cruises will fluctuate between 12 nights and 21 nights, with more details to be announced when the voyages officially go on sale on Cunard Line’s website on March 7, 2024.

Already on sale are six previously announced cruises onboard Queen Mary 2, the flagship of the Cunard fleet, and three cruises onboard Queen Victoria that will visit Barbados between 2024 and 2026.

Where Is Cunard Line’s Queen Elizabeth?

With over 300 new voyages announced between September 2025 and January 2027, Queen Elizabeth and her older sister ships, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, will be keeping busy. Queen Anne, the first new ship to join the Cunard Fleet in 13 years, is scheduled to enter service in May of 2024.

Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

With plenty of time until October of 2025 rolls around and the Caribbean voyages begin, Queen Elizabeth is taking cruisers to other destinations around the world. Currently, the British vessel is operating a series of 12-to-14 night New Zealand and South Pacific Cruises from Sydney and Melbourne through March 5, 2024.

Following a 31-night sailing from Melbourne to Tokyo that begins on March 7, the luxury ship will offer a series of 9-to-19 night sailings around Japan, sailing to destinations like Akita, Kagoshima, Kochi, and Nagasaki.

At the end of May 2024, the Vista-class ship will sail to Canada to begin the 2024 Alaska Cruise season, which will consist of 9-to-11 night cruises throughout the summer, which can also be paired with 4-night pre-cruise rail trips or 3-night post-cruise train tours in Canada as part of a partnership with the iconic Rocky Mountaineer Train.

In late September, Queen Elizabeth will sail back to Australia, where she will remain into the new year.