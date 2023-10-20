Cunard Begins Six-Month Countdown for First New Ship in 13 Years

With just over six months before Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, makes her debut, the luxury cruise line took the wraps off some of the artwork that will be showcased onboard the vessel.

A celebratory event was held on October 18, 2023, for cruise line and industry VIPs in New York, featuring a lively cabaret performance.

Celebratory Event Held as Ship Readies for Debut

Cunard’s Queen Anne cruise ship is still under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, but the countdown to her launch is already underway. The cruise line hosted an event at New York’s swanky Cipriani 25 Broadway to introduce some of the artwork the new 3,000-guest ship will feature.

The ship, the first new-build for Cunard in 13 years, also will sport a new entertainment venue when she launches in May 2024. Queen Anne will join three ships in the Cunard fleet: Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria.

Artists whose works will be displayed on the new Cunard ship include photographer Michael James O’Brien; Eric Louie, a Canadian artist; Shradha Kochhar, a Brooklyn textile artist; and London-based artist Tommy Camerno.

Along with a reception to showcase the various artworks, guests were treated to a cabaret-style performance by the renowned stage and screen actor Alan Cumming. The event was meant to evoke the atmosphere that guests aboard Queen Anne will find in the ship’s new entertainment venue, Bright Lights Society, a performance lounge featuring bold light installations.

Cunard Event for Queen Anne

“This evening is a full circle moment for the company as we come together at this historic, magnificent building, which bridges Cunard’s 183-year historic legacy with the modern era of ocean travel,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard.

“Our new ship, Queen Anne, will pay homage to her royal namesake, renowned for her dedication to the arts and innovative spirit; as such, the ship will usher in a new era for Cunard as we introduce new experiences for our guests, complementing our signature, timeless style,” added McAlister.

Details regarding Queen Anne’s design have been released by Cunard as the ship’s launch approaches. The line revealed in 2022 that a team of designers is creating a modern approach to her venues while incorporating elements of Cunard’s rich history.

Designers David Collins Studio, Richmond International, and Sybille de Margerie, are working with Adam D. Tihany, creative director for Cunard, to set the elegant tone of the ship, guided by five principles — heritage, craftsmanship, storytelling, style, and innovation.

The design teams reviewed the Cunard Archives, including historical poster advertisements, brochure covers, and photography, before deciding on materials, fabrics, patterns, and other elements.

New Suites, Dining Enhancements Planned

Among the new features onboard the 113,000-gross ton ship will be Cunard Queens Grill Grand Suites, offering guests exclusive, private residences on board. Some of the amenities include a dining room and adjacent butler’s pantry, walk-in wardrobes, marble-finished bathrooms with sea views, and spacious balconies.

Queen Anne Open Deck

The 14-deck Queen Anne will feature 15 dining venues, and while all of them are sure to provide excellent cuisine, guests dining in the ship’s Queens Grill restaurant will experience a unique menu created by two Michelin star chef Michel Roux, who partnered with Cunard in August 2023.

Queen Anne’s maiden voyage is scheduled to sail roundtrip from Southampton, UK, on May 3, 2024. The 7-night cruise will call at La Coruna, Spain, and Lisbon, Portugal. The ship will home port in Southampton, sailing to destinations such as the Canary Islands, British Isles, Norwegian Fjords, Scandinavia, and the Western Mediterranean, with some departures offered in Hamburg and Kiel, Germany, and Rome.