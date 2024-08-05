Cruise Guests Who Stole $100,000 in Jewelry Avoid Jail Time

Two men who stole nearly $100,000 in Effy jewelry from a shop onboard MSC Cruises’ MSC Virtuosa on March 31, 2023 have avoided jail time in their sentencing.

Though both men have been found guilty, the circumstances of the crime and their own past histories contributed to the type of sentence they have received.

The men – Gary Cooper, age 30 and Benjamin, Greenwood, Age 33 – boarded MSC Virtuosa in Southampton, UK on March 31, 2023 for a 7-night Northern Europe sailing.

Promenade on MSC Virtuosa (Photo Credit: Sergey_Bogomyako)

Within hours, however, the two men had managed to overindulge in the all-included drinks and entered an unmanned Effy jewelry store, one of 11 retail stores onboard.

According to the Southern Daily Echo, Greenwood proceeded to stuff eight rings and two necklaces into his underwear – yes, you read that right – while Cooper kept a lookout.

At the time, other passengers were also passing by. In total, the value of the stolen jewelry was estimated at £76,000, or approximately $97,000 (USD).

Once the ship’s staffed discovered that several pieces were missing, security was alerted and camera footage reviewed, which clearly showed the two men committing the theft.

Cooper and Greenwood were located in different onboard bars by security officers. MSC Virtuosa has 21 different bars onboard, which the two men had clearly taken advantage of, as they were described as “extremely drunk.”

The investigation into the theft was quickly complicated because of the ship’s imminent departure. Cruise ships must keep very strict schedules, and local Southampton police were unable to interview witnesses or review all the available security footage at the time. Consequently, all the jewelry was not recovered even though the men were escorted off the ship.

During the short time they were on the ship, both men were apparently belligerent and abusive to security guards, including becoming physically aggressive.

It is unclear what happened to the men when the jewelry was not recovered, but it appears they were released on their own recognizance while the case was investigated. Later, Greenwood was arrested at an airport, while Cooper turned himself in to authorities.

Their attorneys’ arguments included acknowledgement that the men’s behavior was “foolish” and “stupid” and due to the influence of alcohol. Neither man had any previous convictions, but both accepted the consequences of their actions.

During sentencing, Judge Nicholas Edward Rowland of the Southampton Crown Court noted the men’s impulses were “out of character” and that they should learn from their mistakes.

“This was an impulsive theft in an unattended shop. You had only been on the ship for four hours,” Rowland said.

The men were sentenced to 15 months that was suspended, and ordered to serve 270 hours of community service.

Should Drink Packages Have More Limits?

With alcohol overconsumption appearing to play a strong role in this crime, and different poor behavior and altercations being reported on regularly on different cruise lines, are all-included beverages or generous beverage packages too troublesome for cruise lines?

Carnival Cruise Line recently confirmed its 15-per-day limit on its Cheers! beverage package would not be increased, but there is also no indication that any limits would be decreased as a result of poor behavior.

While it’s unfortunate that these types of spectacular instances can make headlines, it should be noted that the vast majority of cruise travelers consume alcohol responsibly.

Furthermore, cruise ship bartenders always have the authority to cut off guests who can’t seem to handle more beverages, regardless of what drink package travelers may have purchased.