Costa Cruises Introduces Bing Bunny for Summer Family Entertainment

Costa Cruises, which is owned by Carnival Corporation, has announced a new partnership with Acamar Films, bringing the popular animated character Bing Bunny aboard its flagship vessels, Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda, for the summer season.

Starting this summer, guests aboard each ship will have the chance to meet Bing, the star of the educational animated series watched by 2.2 billion people in over 130 countries worldwide. The collaboration promises a series of events and activities designed for young guests and their families.

Said Kirsty Southgate, director of the experiential and promotions team at Acamar Films, “We are delighted to be able to offer a very special experience to Costa Cruises’ youngest guests, who will be able to get to know and interact with Bing, making their holiday even more memorable.”

Costa Toscana Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: ODIN Daniel / Shutterstock)

Each week, the 6,600-passenger Costa Toscana and the 6,554-passenger Costa Smeralda will host various Bing-themed activities, including meet and greets with the Bing costumer character, themed parades, and parties.

“The arrival of Bing on board our ships will allow us to enrich the holiday experience we offer families with something unique and special,” said Paolo Reggiani, entertainment director of Costa Cruises.

He went on to add, “Bing is extremely popular among children, so we are confident that our young guests will love participating in the entertainment activities we have organized for them on Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda.”

Costa Cruises Expands Entertainment for Children

Costa Cruises’ partnership with Acamar Films marks a major enhancement to the entertainment options available on Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda. The Bing Bunny character will be a central feature of the summer activities during the ships’ week-long cruises.

The Bing-themed activities on board will include meet and greet sessions, where children will have the opportunity to meet and hug Bing. Additionally, themed parades and parties and various fun and musical activities will continue to engage young guests.

Bing Bunny, Acamar Films (Photo Courtesy of Acamar)

Costa Toscana, which is spending its summer in the Mediterranean, is offering 7-night roundtrip sailings from Palermo, Civitavecchia (Rome), or Savona, Italy; Marseille, France; and Barcelona, Spain.

The ship will be making frequent calls to each city, as well as Ibiza in the Balearic Islands of Spain. The ship is scheduled to stay in these ports through June 2025.

Simultaneously, Costa Smeralda will also sail the Mediterranean on 7-night roundtrip cruises from Civitavecchia and Genoa, Italy; Marseille; and Barcelona. It will call on additional cities Cagliari in Sardinia and Naples and remain with these itineraries through October 2025.

Additional summer activities families can enjoy include a variety of options tailored to different age groups. The Baby Squok Club, for instance, is designed for children aged 1 to 3 years, offering a fun space under adult supervision.

For children aged 3 to 11 years, the Squok Club provides entertainment such as games, arts and crafts, and treasure hunts. For teens aged 12 to 17, the Teen Zone features Foosball, table tennis, board games, and sports tournaments.

Additionally, a nursery service for children aged 1 to 3 is available, providing babysitting at an extra charge.

The 185,010-gross-ton Costa Smeralda and Costa Cruises’ newest flagship, the 186,364-gross-ton Costa Toscana, which launched in March 2022, each feature 13 swimming pools, 11 restaurants, and 1,550 balcony cabins.