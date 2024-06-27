Costa Launches Family-Focused Programming on Mediterranean Cruises

Costa Cruises has debuted new programming on June 27, 2024, designed specifically for families on its Mediterranean cruises. The new offerings include family-focused shore excursions and a variety of onboard entertainment and activities inspired by the itinerary.

The new program features two main options for shore excursions with one for children aged 3 to 13, accompanied by their families. The other is for teens aged 14 to 17, who can tour independently under the supervision of Costa staff.

Costa Cruises observatory (Photo Credit: Costa Cruises)

The exclusive shore excursions will be available in select western Mediterranean ports, including Savona, Genoa, Civitavecchia (Rome), Naples, Palermo, and Cagliari in Italy; Barcelona and Valencia in Spain; and Marseille in France.

In Palermo, for instance, families can visit iconic markets to gather ingredients for the Sicilian dessert, Cannolo, followed by a cooking class onboard. In Marseille, children can learn about the game of Petanque and traditional soap-making, while in Genoa, they can ride the historic Righi funicular railway and visit the observatory.

For teens, the program emphasizes adventure and independence. Under Costa staff supervision, teens can participate in photography tours to explore street art in Marseille or engage in water sports like surfing and paddle boarding along Cagliari’s coast.

Other activities include exploring Instagrammable spots in Naples, trekking to the Grotta dei Falsari near Savona, and learning sailing basics on the Lisca Bianca in Palermo.

The excursions are complemented by pre- and post-excursion activities onboard, curated by the “Squok Club” and the Teens Zone. Named after the mascot Squok, the Squeak Club serves younger children ages 3 to 6 in the mini club and ages 7 to 11 in the maxi club. Teenagers have their own space, divided into the Teens Zone Junior for ages 12 to 14 and the Teen Zone for ages 15 to 17.

Special programming does not extend to the Baby Squok Club, which is designed for children from 1 to 3, but parents are welcome to participate in excursions and leave children onboard with 24-hour advanced notice.

A Summer Season in the Mediterranean

Costa Cruises currently has several ships sailing in the Mediterranean for the summer season that will include the excursion programming. Costa Pacifica, which can accommodate 3,000-passengers, is currently ending a 3-night cruise on June 27 and relaunching on a similar 4-day voyage on June 28. It will continue to offer shorter cruises for families on time constraints.

The 6,554-passenger Costa Smeralda and 6,600-passenger Costa Toscana each embark on a 7-night voyage on June 27, ready to provide a good time to even the smallest of guests. Costa Deliziosa, holding 2,826 passengers, and Costa Fascinosa, accommodating 3,800 guests, launch on their 7-day voyages on June 29. Each ship will offer multiple dates to enjoy the adventures.

Costa Toscana (Photo Credit: Costa Cruises)

The ships will remain on their routes through the end of summer, so kids and families can enjoy the new programming before school resumes.

Additionally, Costa Toscana and Costa Smeralda will feature one day of each cruise entirely dedicated to families. Sqouk the mascot will lead the day-long festivities that culminates with an evening show at the Colosseo.

The two ships also debuted a new partnership that brings the popular animated character Bing Bunny to life this summer. The ships will offer meet and greets, themed parades, and parties, all with a Bing Bunny theme.

The Squok Club and Teen Zone will continue to offer its traditional programming, as well. Activities at the Squok Club, which operates from 9 a.m. to midnight, include games, arts and crafts, treasure hunts, sports tournaments, dance and karaoke contests, costume parades, and themed parties.

Meanwhile, teens can enjoy video games, graffiti, dance and music classes, karaoke, sports competitions, pool parties with midnight swims, games at the disco, and themed dinners.