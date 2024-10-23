Coast Guard Launches Urgent Search for Woman Overboard Allure of the Seas

Search operations are currently underway for a passenger reported overboard from Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas. The “Oscar, Oscar, Oscar” call was made onboard the ship at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

The “Oscar” emergency code signifies an overboard situation, and the ship immediately stopped to begin searching for the guest. Furthermore, Allure of the Seas‘ sister ship, Utopia of the Seas, was also nearby and changed course to assist in search and rescue operations.

At the time of the incident, Allure of the Seas was approximately 17 miles north of Nassau, where the Oasis-class vessel had enjoyed a day in port on Tuesday.

Both ships used searchlights in the suspected vicinity of the overboard, and small pilot watercraft were launched for more detail searching. The Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the US Coast Guard (USCG) were both alerted and joined in the search as well with both watercraft and aircraft.

“Our crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort and is working with local authorities. We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time,” Royal Caribbean said in a statement. “To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force is the lead agency for the search operation, but the USCG is offering support and assistance. The USCG deployed an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Miami for the operation.

The overboard guest is identified as a 66-year-old female, but neither her name nor any further details have been released in order to preserve her privacy as well as that of any traveling companions, family members, or friends.

No information about the circumstances of the overboard have been released. A full investigation will likely be made to ensure all proper procedures were followed, which is always done after such an incident.

“Oscar Oscar Oscar” aka man overboard on the “Taylor Swif themed cruise last night on Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas. Utopia of the Seas was nearby and came to help… pic.twitter.com/Kw3BvTbsbq — Brian Rowe (@IamBRowe) October 23, 2024

While search efforts continue as of Wednesday morning, both Royal Caribbean ships were released from the search to continue on their planned itineraries, as is standard practice once local authorities have mobilized.

Allure of the Seas departed on a 4-night Bahamas itinerary on Monday, October 21, 2024. After Tuesday in Nassau, Wednesday is a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay. Thursday will be a day at sea before the ship returns to Miami on Friday, October 25.

This particular voyage is a Taylor Swift-themed cruise, but not a full ship charter event. The timing coincides with the pop star’s final visit to Miami on the popular Eras Tour, which offered three concerts at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens October 18-20.

There is no confirmation whether or not the overboard passenger is part of the group theme.

Similarly, Utopia of the Seas departed Port Canaveral on Monday, October 21 for a 4-night Bahamas sailing, with the same ports of call. The ship was in Nassau on Tuesday the same as Allure of the Seas, but will spend Wednesday at sea and will enjoy CocoCay on Thursday, before returning to Port Canaveral on Friday.

Neither ship’s overall itinerary should be impacted by the search operations, and satellite tracking data Wednesday morning does confirm that Allure of the Seas is docked at CocoCay.

Other Recent Cruise Ship Overboards

Unfortunately, while rare, overboard incidents do happen. In every case, full search efforts are initiated as soon as possible, and will continue until the individual is found or it is determined that their likelihood of survival has long since passed.

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas (Photo Credit: Sterling Images / Shutterstock)

For example, a passenger was reported overboard from MSC Cruises’ MSC Euribia in early June while the ship was cruising in the Norwegian fjords. Similarly, an overboard situation happened from Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Magic in late May during a Bahamas sailing.

While it may seem these incidents are frequent, it is important to remember that tens of thousands of passengers sail aboard cruise ships every week without such emergencies.

Cruise Hive’s thoughts are with the family members and friends of the individual, as well as the passengers and crew members aboard Allure of the Seas at this troubling time, hoping for a positive outcome.