Man Overboard From Carnival Cruise Ship, Search Ongoing

The search is currently ongoing for a passenger overboard from Carnival Magic. The 35-year-old man reportedly went over the railing of his balcony stateroom at approximately 4:10 a.m. on Monday morning, May 29, 2023, and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) is continuing search operations at this time.

Man Overboard From Carnival Magic

Search efforts are continuing for a 35-year-old male passenger overboard from Carnival Magic. The man was reported overboard by his traveling companion late Monday afternoon, and the cruise ship reviewed security footage to confirm that he had fallen overboard.

“An initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 am early Monday morning,” read a statement from Carnival Cruise Line.

The incident occurred while the Dream-class ship was returning from a 5-night cruise to The Bahamas, having called at Nassau and Freeport. Monday was a day at sea while the ship was en route back to Norfolk, Virginia. At the time, Carnival Magic was approximately 186 miles (300 kilometers) east of Jacksonville, Florida.

No information is available about why the man was not reported missing earlier in the day, or about any possible activity that could have lead to the overboard situation.

The USCG was contacted and immediately began search operations in an effort to locate the missing man, while simultaneously crew members onboard the ship activated overboard procedures to account for passengers and attempt to see if the man was still aboard the vessel.

Guests onboard report that the guest’s name – which has not been released to safeguard the individual’s privacy, as well as the privacy of his family members and traveling party – was called several times over the ship’s public address system, which is often a first step to locate a missing person.

USCG air and water assets are both in use conducting the search.

Carnival Magic Back in Port

Carnival Magic was released from search operations and has returned to Norfolk on schedule, and is ready to begin its next sailing on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. That next cruise is also a 5-night sailing to The Bahamas, identical to the previous itinerary with calls scheduled for Nassau and Freeport.

Carnival Cruise Line is offering care team support to the man’s family and traveling party during this difficult time.

This story is currently developing; stay tuned to Cruise Hive for further details as they are confirmed.