Coast Guard Evacuations from Two Carnival-Owned Ships in Two Days

Two cruising families can be thankful for the hard work and dedication of United States Coast Guard (USCG) rescue teams after unexpected airlifts from two different Carnival-owned cruise ships in just 24 hours.

Both vessels – Holland America Line’s Koningsdam and Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Panorama – are sailing on the West Coast with Mexican itineraries. The medical incidents are unrelated, but the amazing response of the USCG teams is the same in both situations.

On Koningsdam, the call for an urgent airlift was received by USCG watchstanders (individuals trained to monitor radio calls for assistance) at 7:12 a.m. on Friday morning, November 29, 2024.

At the time, Koningsdam was sailing approximately 280 miles south of the US and Mexico border on her last sea day of a 7-night Baja Peninsula cruise that had departed San Diego on November 23.

A 66-year-old female passenger was reported with symptoms of a stroke, and onboard medical personnel recommended the evacuation so more specialized care could be administered from a hospital on land.

Coast Guard Air Station San Diego dispatched an MH-60 Dolphin helicopter crew for the evacuation, while Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento launched a C-27 to offer assistance with coordinating communications.

The passenger was hoisted aboard the helicopter and transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in San Diego. While no further details about her identity have been released in order to protect her privacy and that of her traveling companions and family, her condition is reported as stable.

“Rescues like this are exactly what our crews train for,” said Lieutenant Brady Stepan, pilot, Air Station San Diego. “Through coordination from the command center and outstanding support from our C-27 cover aircraft crew, we were able to get the patient to higher-level care.”

There was no delay to Koningsdam‘s schedule and the vessel arrived back in San Diego as planned. The vessel’s next itinerary, a 10-night Mexican Riviera and Sea of Cortez voyage, should depart as planned.

This is not the first time this year that Koningsdam has required medical evacuation assistance. In April, a 65-year-old male guest was evacuated offshore of Tillamook, Oregon under challenging weather conditions.

Second Rescue – Carnival Panorama

At the same time Koningsdam was calling for medical assistance, a second rescue situation was developing aboard Carnival Panorama just as the ship was concluding a 7-night Mexican Riviera itinerary.

Carnival Panorama departed Long Beach, California on Saturday, November 23, 2024 and it was on the last day of the cruise that a medical evacuation was requested.

While few details of this specific situation have been released, guests onboard the newly-revitalized ship have noted that a call for blood donors had been made late the evening before. It is unknown whether the two medical incidents on Carnival Panorama are related.

Furthermore, no details about the age of the evacuated guest or the type of medical situation have been released.

Undoubtedly, the families of both evacuated passengers are grateful for the assistance of the dedicated USCG rescue crews who serve tirelessly to offer help to all those who need it. These crews operate in all weather conditions and under sometimes challenging hazards to ensure everyone is able to get emergency care.

As with Koningsdam, the impacted passenger from the Carnival cruise ship was airlifted aboard a USCG helicopter for evacuation so more specialized care could be provided.

Carnival Panorama continued sailing as planned and was able to return to Long Beach on Saturday, November 30 on schedule. The ship’s next itinerary, a 6-night sailing, is not impacted and will depart the southern California homeport on time.

Carnival Panorama has been involved in a multiple-rescue situation previously. In April 2023, an airlift from the ship was the first of three airlifts performed in 24 hours off the coast of southern California. The other two rescues were from Majestic Princess and Carnival Spirit.