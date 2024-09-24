Three Cruise Ships Cancel Port in Alaska Due to High Winds

Multiple cruise ships have altered itineraries, cancelled ports, and changed routes due to Tropical Storm Helene in the Western Caribbean, but Cozumel and other nearby destinations are not the only ports impacted by rough weather.

All three ships scheduled for Skagway, Alaska on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 were forced to cancel their planned visits due to high winds that made docking unsafe.

Port of Skagway confirmed the cancellations, each one noting high winds as the cause for the change.

“Today, Tuesday, 9/24, the Koningsdam and Noordam have canceled their calls due to high winds,” the port said in an email to travel agents. “The Discovery Princess will attempt to dock at 11 a.m.”

Discovery Princess was planned to be docked in Skagway from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. When the ship arrived, however, winds were too strong for safe docking, and instead the ship offered several hours of scenic cruising through the Taiya Inlet before attempting to dock later in the morning.

Unfortunately, conditions remained poor and the ship was ultimate unable to dock and canceled her visit as well.

Koningsdam and Noordam were both planned to reach Skagway at 7 a.m., with Koningsdam leaving at 8 p.m. and Noordam following an hour later at 9 p.m.

At the time all three ships were planned to arrive at the port – 6-7 a.m., reported wind speeds in Skagway were between 20-30 knots (23-35 miles per hour). Gusts up to 36 knots (41 mph) were also reported.

Even later in the day, high winds were still being reported in Skagway, ranging from 21-27 knots (24-31 miles per hour).

While some of these wind speeds may not seem too dramatic for large cruise ships, the direction of the wind also matters. If the wind is pushing the ship against the dock, it could cause damage either to the vessel or the pier.

If the wind is blowing the opposite direction and pushing the ship away away, this could potentially increase the space between the dock and the vessel, making gangways unstable for guests to use.

Larger ships also have broad profiles that make high wind speeds able to have a stronger impact on their docking stability. The 82,318-gross-ton Noordam has 11 passenger decks, while the larger, 99,863-gross-ton Koningsdam has 12 passenger decks.

At 145,000 gross tons, Discovery Princess is the largest of the three ships to have cancelled the port of call, and has 19 decks.

The decision whether or not to cancel a port of call is always up to the discretion of the cruise ship’s captain as well as the cruise line’s fleet operations center as they collect data and determine the safety and viability of any port visit.

While guests will understandably be disappointed at the last-minute change – missing the fry bread at the popular Klondike Doughboy would certainly put a damper on a cruise for me – safety is always the top priority.

There is only a month left in the 2024 Alaska sailing season, and of the three ships to have missed Skagway today, only Koningsdam will make one more return visit – on Tuesday, October 1, weather permitting.

Weather Impacting Ports of Call

Poor weather doesn’t have to be a tropical storm to impact cruise ships. Windy conditions are often cited as the reason for some private islands, including Perfect Day at CocoCay, to be cancelled, though such situations have happened in Grand Turk, Jamaica, and other ports of call.

Sudden squalls or incoming bad weather can even force cruise ships to depart ports earlier than expected, putting out emergency calls for guests to return to the ship right away for departure.

Cruise Ships Docked in Skagway (Photo Credit: Dennis MacDonald / Shutterstock)

Of course, smaller storm systems and windy conditions typically impact just one port at a time, while larger storms, such as tropical storms and hurricanes, can impact multiple ports and many ships over several days.

For example, Tropical Storm Helene has already caused more than six ships to adjust their itineraries in the Western Caribbean, and it will still be at least two days before the storm makes landfall and begins to weaken. In that time, multiple other ships may still be impacted.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for updates on all weather-related changes for cruise ships and what to expect when severe weather might impact your next sailing.