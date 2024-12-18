Citizen Petition to Limit Cruise Tourism Advances in Sitka

The fourth time turned out to be the charm for a group that has been trying to limit the impact of cruise tourism on Sitka, Alaska, after the city’s municipal clerk certified an application that will enable a citizen’s petition to move forward.

The group Small Town SOUL had failed in three previous attempts to place a petition before voters that would create an ordinance setting limits on cruise ship operations in the town.

In the current petition, the group calls for capping debarkations, having one cruise-ship-free day each week, and requiring all ships to obtain disembarkation permits.

The measure, which would take effect in 2026, also establishes financial penalties against cruise lines that do not adhere to the regulations.

On December 17, 2024, the group learned that the clerk had approved its petition, which now needs the signatures of 614 registered voters to move forward.

Petition books will be available for signing starting on December 30, 2024, and if the group succeeds and signatures are validated, a special election will be called.

Small Town SOUL plans to move quickly to gather the needed signatures and hold the election in spring 2025.

“Sitka’s home rule charter allows 90 days for us to get the signatures. But we aim to get them in weeks, not months, toward having the special election in early spring,” said Larry Edwards, an organizer for Small Town SOUL.

In the group’s most recent failed effort, in July 2024, the clerk turned down a similar petition for having “misleading, confusing, and incomplete terms.”

The group’s new proposed ordinance would cap the total number of cruise guest disembarkations at 4,500 per day and 300,000 per year — about half of the current arrivals. Ships that exceed their authorized limit will pay a penalty.

“Our 4th initiative is a streamlined regulatory scheme, easier to understand and administer,” said Klaudia Leccese, president of Small Town SOUL.

“We had help from Anchorage attorney Sam Severin, last time, and on this version, both Sam and former Juneau city attorney Rob Palmer provided legal advice,” added Leccese.

Juneau, a much bigger Alaskan port, has had similar struggles with its growing cruise ship calls. Starting in 2026, it will begin limiting cruise guest arrivals to 16,000 per day, Sundays through Fridays, and 12,000 on Saturdays. A ballot question to prohibit large cruise ship calls on Saturdays failed in October 2024.

Cruise Ships Docked in Sitka, Alaska (Photo Credit: Artchemy Labs)

Nearly 600,000 cruise passengers arrive in the town of 8,300 residents each summer season, since Sitka is a popular port call on virtually every Inside Passage itinerary.

In its latest ballot proposition, Small Town SOUL cites three main reasons for the action. They include reducing cruise-related overcrowding of people and vehicles on roads, sidewalks, trails, and waterways; protecting Sitka’s small town character and way of life; and regaining its integrity as a high-quality destination.

A Closer Look at What the Ordinance Would Do

In addition to the 4,500 per person per day limit and the 300,000 annual cap, the measure would provide for one day each week when no ship accommodating more than 250 guests would be allowed to call. The no-ship day is not specified in the group’s petition.

The season would be officially set from May through September. All cruise ships must have an annual Disembarkation Permit issued by the city and must count and report the number of passengers who disembark in Sitka.

The proposed fines, large enough to get a cruise line’s attention, the petitioners believe, include a $15,000 penalty for calling without having an annual permit.

If a ship exceeds its scheduled number of guests ashore, or makes a port call that was not scheduled, it will be fined $5,000 for a first offense and $10,000 for a second offense.

A third offense would bring a penalty of $15,000 and the revocation of the ship’s disembarkation permit. Unlike previously proposed rules, a ship’s crew members will not count toward the ship disembarkation number.