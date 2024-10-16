Juneau Voters Soundly Reject ‘Ship-Free Saturday’ Rule

Cruise ships operating Alaska itineraries can continue to call at Juneau on Saturdays following a failed attempt to ban large vessels on the weekend day and on the July 4 holiday.

With all votes tallied and the outcome certified by the City & Borough of Juneau on October 15, 2024, opponents of a citizen petition that appeared on the October 1, 2024 municipal election ballot won the day.

Residents voting against the measure totaled 6,575, while those who supported the Saturday ban totaled 4,196. With a total of 10,771 votes, the petition failed by a margin of about 60%.

The ballot question asked voters whether cruise ships carrying more than 250 guests should be prohibited from calling at the destination on Saturday and the Independence Day holiday.

Proponents of the measure argued that the presence of large ships every day throughout the summer season negatively impacts the local population with overcrowding, damage to infrastructure and the environment, and other quality of life elements.

Preliminary results immediately following election day indicated the petition would fail. Unofficial tallies released by the city found that 2,586 residents voted in favor of the measure and 3,873 voted against it — also a 60% margin.

Juneau, the capital of Alaska and a port call on virtually every cruise ship itinerary, has struggled with the presence of ships for years. The situation came to a head after the destination, known for its proximity to the popular Mendenhall Glacier, experienced a post-Covid-era influx of ships.

In 2023, the destination received 1.7 million cruise guests, which represented a 23% spike compared to pre-pandemic 2019. Under an agreement the city reached with the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) earlier this year, Juneau set a limit of 16,000 cruise arrivals per day, with a lower amount, 12,000, on Saturdays.

The city and CLIA signed a Memorandum of Agreement on May 4, 2024. Not satisfied with the pact, some residents in the city continued to argue for a one-day respite from the cruise-tourism crowds.

In the citizen petition that failed, supporters had specifically stated that the so-called Ship-Free Saturdays would provide one day a week “in a consistent and predictable manner, for rest, recovery, recreation, fishing, gathering, and events and activities at home, downtown, and elsewhere in the community.”

However, local business owners dependent on revenue from cruise ships during the short Alaska season had largely opposed the effort.

Other Ports Take Steps to Ease Environmental Impacts

Juneau is one of several leading cruise destinations around the world that have taken steps to mitigate the effects of visiting cruise ships.

Venice since 2021, has banned large ships from docking in the city center after sailing through the Guidecca Canal. Officials contended that big ships were displacing water in the canal and causing environmental damage to the waterway. Ships over 25,000-gross tons are now required to dock in Marghera, on the mainland, and ferry guests into the city center.

Also looking to protect its city center, Barcelona in 2023 banned cruise ships from docking at terminals closest to the city. The move was intended to reduce emissions in the city center.

Other ports have taken more limited actions. Haines, Alaska, in 2025 will begin charging a $9 head tax on cruise arrivals. The funds will be used to build, repair, and import its port facilities. The fee will rise to $12 per person in 2027 and to $13 per person in 2029.