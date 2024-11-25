Channel Island Cruise Port to Begin £150-Million Revitalization Project

It’s a “go” for a big makeover on Jersey Island in the English Channel.

The island’s government has officially greenlit a £150-million revitalization project for the harbor, which is adjacent to Jersey’s main town, St. Helier. First introduced in 2022, this proposal’s final signoff on funds gives Ports of Jersey the “A-okay” to begin in late 2025.

“The proposals, centered on Elizabeth Harbour, include a passenger terminal, customs and inspections facilities, and freight distribution centre within a significant area of waterside public realm, connected to St. Helier via a network of landscaped routes that will extend the town’s green infrastructure,” announced the port.

At the heart of the project, spearheaded by Ports of Jersey, is the development of a brand-new, state-of-the-art passenger terminal near Elizabeth Marina, designed to offer sweeping views of the Jersey coastline and Elizabeth Castle.

Its curved shape will mirror the natural lines of the shoreline with an exterior featuring sleek solar-controlled windows and fins that keep things cool while showing off the view, replacing the Elizabeth Terminal building that first opened in 1989.

Outside, the overhaul aims to reconnect the harbor with St. Helier’s town center. Gone will be the towering concrete walls that boxed in the area for 35 years. Instead, the designs call for open, landscaped routes that make it easy for people to walk or bike between the town and the waterfront.

This includes a new linear park that will stretch along the marina, offering green spaces where people can relax or play. Public spaces across the project will include art installations made from maritime relics, like old ship parts and buoys, guiding visitors along a trail that will end at a new observation pier.

The design, crafted by global architecture firm Broadway Malyan of London, promises to mix modern upgrades with a nod to the port’s 250-year history.

Building a Greener and Busier Future

Sustainability will play a huge role in the plans for Elizabeth Harbour, with every building in the project being outfitted with green roofs that double as homes for plants and renewable energy generators, thanks to built-in solar panels.

Many of the materials from the demolished concrete walls will even be reused to create berms and retaining walls, keeping waste to a minimum.

Plus, the harbor will tap into a new energy system powered by seawater heat pumps, which will cut down on carbon emissions and help Jersey reach its goal of net-zero harbor operations by 2030.

That goal aligns with broader European sustainability targets, including the European Union’s commitment to achieving a 55 percent reduction in greenhouse emissions by 2030 and reaching full climate neutrality by 2050.

New Jersey Passenger Cruise Terminal (Render Credit: Ports of Jersey)

St. Helier Harbour is predominantly a hub for freight and passenger ferries, but with a surge in cruise ships exploring the Channel Islands, particularly nearby Guernsey Island, the Port of Jersey is hoping its revitalization, which includes dredging the harbor to make space for larger vessels, will attract more cruise ships.

In 2025, the port is set to welcome several ships, including Oceania Cruise’s 1,200-guest Oceania Vista, kicking off the season on May 21, arriving from an extended voyage from the Caribbean to Southampton, England.

That call will be followed by Seabourn’s Seabourn Sojourn, carrying up to 458 passengers, Azamara Cruises’ 670-passenger Azamara Onward, and Silversea’s 392-guest Silver Shadow, bringing a slew of visitors to the island of just 9 miles by 5 miles in size.