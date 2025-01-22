Celebrity Cruises to Expand Its Fleet with Another Edge-Class Ship

Royal Caribbean Group has formally ordered a sixth vessel for the award-winning Edge class of Celebrity Cruises. The new ship will be built at Chantiers de l’Atlantique with delivery in 2028, and will be a sister ship for the upcoming Celebrity Xcel.

The Edge-class vessels have proven enormously popular for the premium cruise line, with their innovative features that offer guests immersive experiences. The instantly recognizable Magic Carpet, for example, brings guests closer to the sea with unparalleled views and transformative uses for superior versatility.

“The strong ties between Chantiers de l’Atlantique and Royal Caribbean Group have led to the creation of the unique Edge Series design,” said Laurent Castaing, Chief Executive Officer, Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

“This sixth ship marks the epitome of a pioneering series in the cruise industry that is both elegant, high-performing, and ever more innovative.”

No details have been announced about the eighth ship in the series other than she will be a sister to Celebrity Xcel, which will debut in November 2025 from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Celebrity Xcel is set to bring even more new experiences to guests, including the new Xcel Dream Makers that will incorporate guest-driven decisions into the ship’s design.

“Celebrity Xcel will be the happy place of vacationers globally when she launches in November and we’re thrilled to be making this commitment to bring her a sister ship in Edge 6,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“Celebrity Xcel will take forward the best of Edge Series ships coupled with seven new experiences, all perfected with the help of our recently announced Xcel Dream Makers – an industry first program enlisting the power of cruisers to make final decisions across culinary, interior design, and entertainment.”

When the new ship debuts in 2028, she will continue what will then be a 10-year-legacy of innovative excellence in the class, following Celebrity Edge (2018), Celebrity Apex (2020), Celebrity Beyond (2022), Celebrity Ascent (2023), and Celebrity Xcel (2025).

“Celebrity’s Edge Series redefined premium travel at sea, blending groundbreaking design and unforgettable guest experiences. Each ship in this award-winning series has set a new standard for the industry, and Celebrity Xcel, sailing later this year, is no exception,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

Celebrity Xcel Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Celebrity Cruises)

“Partnering with Chantiers de l’Atlantique to expand the Edge Series with Edge 6 is another milestone in our mission to deliver the world’s best vacations responsibly.”

The new ship’s name, homeport, new features, or possible itineraries are not yet available, though all these and more are sure to be released in the time leading up to the new ship’s delivery and debut.

Royal Caribbean Group Expanding for All Cruisers

The new ship will further expand Royal Caribbean Group’s commitment to growth in all sectors to suit all cruise passengers.

The company now has six new ships on order across its three brands – Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises.

Coming up for Royal Caribbean is the much-anticipated Star of the Seas, the second ginormous Icon-class vessel. She has already floated out and is undergoing her next phase of construction ahead of her August 31, 2025 debut from Port Canaveral, Florida.

Two more as-yet-unnamed Icon-class ships have already been ordered for 2026 and 2027, as well as a surprise seventh ship for the wildly popular Oasis class, which will join the fleet in 2028.

Celebrity Xcel and now the new sixth Edge-class ship are the only two vessels on order for Celebrity Cruises.

While no new ships are currently on order for luxury brand Silversea, Silver Nova (2023) and Silver Ray (2024) are the largest ships ever built for that line and bring outstanding features to discerning travelers.

The new ships across all brands will be particularly interesting to frequent travelers, as the company offers a loyalty status match across all its brands. This gives guests even more options to enjoy the cruise vacation of their choice with all the benefits they have earned across all three fleets.