Celebrity Cruises Announces Name of Next Edge-Class Ship

Celebrity Cruises has announced that the name of its fifth Edge-class ship will be Celebrity Xcel, and there are excellent innovations aboard the vessel indeed. The first steel for the ship has been cut and her construction is underway, as the countdown is already on for her November 2025 debut.

Steel Cut for Celebrity Xcel

In a reveal at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, where the new vessel is now officially under construction, Celebrity Cruises has announced that the fifth ship and final ship in the innovative Edge-class series will be named Celebrity Xcel.

“The Edge Series has shattered preconceived notions of cruising, and I am thrilled to announce our next bold step as a brand with Celebrity Xcel,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, Celebrity Cruises’ President. “True to her name, this next ship will ‘Xcel’ beyond her sister ships with entirely new experiences, yet to be revealed, but that will change the game all over again.”

Olivier Becht, Laura Hodges-Bethge, Laurent Castaing, Jason Liberty (Photo Credit: Celebrity Cruises)

The first steel was cut for the new vessel on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, marking the beginning of her physical construction. The Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard also constructed the previous Edge-class ships: Celebrity Edge (2018), Celebrity Apex (2020), Celebrity Beyond (2022), and the soon-to-set-sail Celebrity Ascent (2023).

The Edge-class vessels have all been innovative, but Celebrity Xcel promises to push that envelope even further and with new distinction. Exactly what new features are in store for travelers have not yet been revealed, but the ship will continue the fine tradition of her predecessors with outstanding experiences and features.

Celebrity Ascent Sea Trials

For example, Celebrity Xcel will continue to host the exclusive Retreat resort-within-a-resort space with private spaces for suite guests, including a 2-story sundeck. The popular Rooftop Garden onboard will be expanded for more connection to the ocean and amazing vistas, including expanding over the edge of the ship, and the ship will feature a Daniel Boulud fine dining restaurant for the very best in cuisine.

Furthermore, the ship’s Grand Plaza will be redesigned to bring in more light and air for the central indoor space, giving the ship an unparalleled sense of expansion and spaciousness as it transforms for different uses from day to night.

Read Also: Celebrity Cruise Ships – Newest to Oldest

The Magic Carpet cantilevered, multi-function space will also be a key feature of Celebrity Xcel, providing one-of-a-kind views for sipping cocktails, enjoying dinner, or attending events.

The announcement of the new ship comes just days before the November 22, 2023 debut of Celebrity Ascent, the fourth ship in the class.

Inaugural Season Announced

When she debuts two years from now, Celebrity Xcel will spend her inaugural winter season sailing from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. On offer are 7-night Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries to top ports of call.

Depending on the departure date and itinerary, Celebrity Xcel will be visiting Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas; Phillipsburg, St. Maarten; Cozumel, Mexico; George Town, Grand Cayman; and other outstanding destinations in her inaugural season.

Celebrity Xcel Steel Cutting (Photo Credit: Celebrity Cruises)

The ship’s 5-night maiden voyage is planned for November 18, 2025, with visits to Bimini, Bahamas as well as Cozumel, Mexico, with two full days at sea for her initial guests to enjoy all the features of the new ship.

When booked at double occupancy, Celebrity Xcel will be able to welcome 3,248 passengers to enjoy all her amazing experiences. Stay tuned to Cruise Hive in the coming months as more details about the new ship are revealed and her excellent offerings are announced!