Carnival’s Response After Passenger’s $411 Phone Bill

In a tale as old as the advent of cell phones, one unfortunate passenger on Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Pride got quite the shock after the voyage was complete.

Seems young love has a firm hold on the passenger’s daughter, who, not bearing to be apart from her boyfriend during the 7-night cruise from Baltimore to the Caribbean, racked up $411 in cell phone charges while sailing the high seas.

“She has made phone calls to her boyfriend in Silver Spring and used data for messaging,” the passenger told Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald.

“One thing I do know is Carnival will not refund these charges because Carnival and my travel agent said there is nothing they will do. John, I hope you will show some compassion and help with at least 50 percent of these charges,” the frustrated passenger pleaded.

Of course, Heald, known for his sarcastic humor, had some things to say about the mishap, including the fact that reimbursement is not possible.

He shared the story on his social media platform as a cautionary tale: “I am sharing this for one reason and that is to please, be careful.”

“The Cruise Directors always make announcements about putting your phones into airplane mode and this will protect you from the charges like this family now have,” Heald wrote before asking passengers whether or not they put their phones into airplane mode when cruising.

Thousands responded, with many sharing their own cell phone mistakes that cost them dearly after a cruise.

“We were traveling with friends and their son was told to switch his phone over. Apparently didn’t listen to them or me,” said one guest. “When they got home, the phone bill was almost $1,000.”

Nearly all of those who responded said they put their phones into airplane mode, and agreed the cruise line is not responsible for refunding the passenger for his daughter’s mistake.

Staying Connected at Sea on Carnival Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has a Wireless Maritime Services (WMS) agreement to allow for advanced roaming networks onboard so guests can make and receive calls and texts at sea.

However, it specifically states, “International roaming charges will be conveniently billed to you by your home mobile carrier. Please contact your mobile carrier for specific rate information.”

In the case of the passenger’s daughter’s bill, Carnival Cruise Line says, “Any questions or issues regarding billing must be handled through your carrier. WMS has no involvement at all with retail charges applied to your monthly bill by your cell phone provider.”

Using a Cell Phone During a Cruise (Photo Credit: Elizaveta Galitckaia)

Cruise Hive Boards: $1300 Cell Phone Bill?

For star-crossed teens and anyone needing to stay in touch with loved ones, Wi-Fi services are an option.

Although the Wi-Fi on Carnival Cruise Line’s Wi-Fi plans are not capable of handling cellular calls, it can be used to browse the web, stream movies, and stay connected via social media platforms.

These plans start at $18.70 per person, per day. Had the young lovers DM’ed each other for a week-long voyage, the cost would have been a third of that of the cell phone carrier.

Airplane mode also doesn’t mean passengers cannot stay connected when on cruise. Carnival Cruise Line’s Hub App is a cheap and effective way to stay in touch with family and friends onboard the ship.

The app, which works while in airplane mode, allows guests to make dinner reservations, book shore excursions and spa services, see and plan daily schedules, and order food and beverages, at no cost.

For around $5 per day, Hub users can also chat with others sailing at the same time.