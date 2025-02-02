Carnival Asks How Cruisers Use Phones – With Surprising Results!

There is no doubt that technology is a huge part of our lives. Even on a cruise, from booking the sailing to online check-in to facial recognition at the terminal, technology makes it smoother and easier.

For individual guests, this means a cell phone that can be a great tool for setting sail and making the most of a cruise.

But exactly how useful – or even necessary – are cell phones onboard? Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, recently asked about phone usage with a detailed poll. The surprising results show just how travelers prefer their phones and what they don’t want to do while at sea.

Heald simply posted the poll on his Facebook page as “This is what I use my phone for when I cruise” with 10 different response options. Commenters could choose as many responses as suited to their phone usage.

Of the more than 88,500 votes cast, two choices were clearly the most popular, each with 26% of the votes, or approximately 23,000 people confirming the usage. The first is the use of the Carnival Hub app to read the FunTimes newsletter or check dinner menus.

The cruise line’s app is very convenient, including ways to guests onboard a cruise to highlight the activities they want to attend so they don’t miss anything onboard. Previewing menus is also a great way to plan meals – will it be the Main Dining Room or the Lido Marketplace tonight?

The second top answer, also with 26% of the votes, was to take photos. With better and better cameras on new phones, it is no surprise that travelers want to capture all those special cruise moments with the convenience of a cell phone. Don’t forget a picture of the Carnival whale tail funnel!

The next two most popular answers were both related – to use the Carnival Hub app for messaging (12% or roughly 10,500 votes) or to use other messaging services such as WhatsApp or FaceTime (9% or 8,000 votes).

Only about 8% of commenters (roughly 7,000 votes) either use their cell phones to scan QR codes or to post photos on social media while onboard their cruise, while 6% (5,300 votes) will surf the internet while sailing.

Two of the lowest poll choices are not surprising – just 3% of voters (2,600 votes) stay in touch with their work or check emails while on a cruise. Similarly, only 2% of commenters (1,800 votes) make actual phone calls while sailing, either calling out or receiving calls from home.

In addition to the poll options, commenters also gave even more uses for their phones. Some travelers use their phones for games or reading digital books, and it can be used for wake up alarms or other reminders.

The Lowest – and Most Surprising – Phone Poll Result

The most surprising vote of all – not even garnering enough responses for 1%, so fewer than 500 votes – is “None of these. It’s in the safe.”

Many guests enjoy the opportunity to unplug and disconnect while on their cruise vacations, but as technology becomes ever more omnipresent, even on cruise ships, completely unplugging isn’t always possible.

Carnival Cruise Line, in particular, has leaned heavily on cell phone use, encouraging use of their app to reduce paper consumption (though the paper FunTimes is still available).

Carnival Cruise Line on Phone (Photo Credit: rafapress)

Paper menus are also not handed out automatically in the Main Dining Rooms any longer, but menu QR codes are available on every table for guests to scan and access the evening’s menu. Guests can still request a paper menu if preferred, and the dining team will provide one.

Read Also: Don’t Make This Mistake With Your Phone! Carnival Guest Infuriated Over Bill

Personally, I very much used to be a “leave it in the safe” cruiser, but now, the phone accompanies me as a great connection to ongoing activities as well as a fast camera.

I still prefer to visit the Main Dining Room early in the day to read the paper menu posted at the entrance, and I do request a paper menu at dinner.

How do you use your cell phone on a cruise? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!