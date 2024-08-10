Norwegian Cruise Line Steps Up to Help Flood Relief in Juneau, Alaska

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, has donated $50,000 to the Juneau Community Foundation following the recent catastrophic flooding.

This will provide direct financial assistance to local residents impacted by the flooding, which has been described as the worst in Juneau’s history.

Just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, an ice dam in Suicide Basin near Mendenhall Glacier burst and sent torrents of water through Mendenhall River Valley neighborhoods, damaging at least 100 homes and hundreds of vehicles. In just minutes, the river’s height crested more than foot above the most previous high flood mark.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries after the flood, and the water receded quickly, but the damage left behind will take much longer to clean up.

“We are deeply connected to the Juneau community, and witnessing the devastation from the recent flood has been heart-wrenching,” said Dan Farkas, executive vice president, general counsel, and chief development officer at NCLH.

“Juneau is not just a destination for us; it’s a community we truly care about. Strengthening Our Communities is a key pillar of our global Sail & Sustain program, and we feel a profound responsibility to stand by the residents of Juneau in their time of need. Our donation is focused on providing direct financial relief to help families rebuild their lives and facilitate a fast return to normalcy.”

Any Juneau-area residents impacted by the flooding will have a one-page application to complete through the Mendenhall Flood Relief Fund to request consideration for financial assistance from the donation. Applications will be reviewed by the end of September, at which time funds will be dispersed.

An outburst flood from the Mendenhall Glacier sent a record amount of water toward Juneau, Alaska, for the second year in a row. Experts said that these types of floods would not be possible without climate change.



More: https://t.co/msyYAhv7z7 pic.twitter.com/LOzLa5V1ld — NOAA Climate.gov (@NOAAClimate) August 9, 2024

“We are grateful for NCLH’s generous donation, which will play a crucial role in helping our community recover from this disaster,” said Amy Skilbred, executive director of Juneau Community Foundation. “This fund will allow us to quickly and effectively provide financial support to residents who are struggling to rebuild their homes and lives.”

Donations can still be made to the fund, which will help provide additional financial assistance to even more residents impacted by the flood.

The Juneau Community Foundation is a highly rated, respected nonprofit that addresses critical community needs in Juneau to improve the local quality of life. Different funds and projects related to education, local trails and recreation, the arts, scholarships, hospice programs, and more are all run through the foundation.

Are Cruises Impacted?

The flooded area is roughly 10 miles northwest of downtown Juneau where cruise ships dock, and at this time no cruise lines are adjusting itineraries to remove visiting the capital of the Last Frontier.

What may be impacted, however, are select shore excursions that may be unable to visit Mendenhall Glacier at this time until the safety of the area can be inspected and confirmed. This will depend on what exact tours each cruise line offers and how such tours may be able to be adjusted to avoid any unsafe or closed areas.

Cruise Ships Docked in Juneau, Alaska (Photo Credit: sreesankar RS)

Over the next few days, ships from Disney Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, Holland America Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Silversea, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruise Line, and more are all scheduled to visit Juneau.

The Alaska cruise season in Juneau will end in October. Only ships from Norwegian Cruise Line are visiting at the end of the season, and the very last vessel will be Norwegian Jewel‘s visit on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Norwegian Bliss will be the first ship to open the 2025 season in Juneau on Wednesday, April 9, at which time hopefully guests will be fully able to visit and enjoy the majesty of Mendenhall Glacier.