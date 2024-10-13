Carnival Vista Develops Propulsion Problems Again

Guests onboard Carnival Vista are getting a slightly longer cruise than anticipated but not in a good way.

Once again, the ship has developed a propulsion issue and is unable to sail at top speed, which will delay her return to Port Canaveral for debarkation and cause further delays for guests embarking for her next sailing.

Letters were delivered to guests’ staterooms onboard the 133,500-gross-ton ship on Saturday, October 12, 2024 with the news of the difficulties and what to expect upon arriving back to Florida.

“The ship has developed an issue that is limiting its speed. Our engineers are now working hard to address the issue, however, our return to Port Canaveral will be later than scheduled,” the letter explained. “We are now expecting to dock around 10:00 AM, Sunday, October 13, 2024.”

Just before 10 a.m., satellite tracking data showed Carnival Vista approaching the mouth of the inlet that leads to Port Canaveral. This puts the ship on time for that delayed arrival.

The ship is finishing an 8-night Southern Caribbean itinerary that departed Florida on Saturday, October 5 to visit Aruba, Bonaire, and Amber Cove.

Carnival Cruise Line is providing a reimbursement of up to $200 (USD) per person currently onboard the ship to cover any change fees or other expenses related to adjusting independent travel plans after debarkation.

If guests booked airfare through the cruise line’s FLY2FUN program, further details and adjustments were to be communicated individually.

Of course, this delayed return to Port Canaveral will also impact Carnival Vista‘s embarkation for her next cruise, a 6-night Eastern Caribbean voyage with plans to call on Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, and Amber Cove.

Guests setting sail on October 13 have been apprised of their delayed embarkation and asked to delay their cruise terminal arrival appointments by two hours.

This means that travelers who selected 11-11:30 a.m. as their arrival appointment when they checked in for their cruise should now plan to arrive from 1-1:30 p.m. instead.

“Please adhere to this new plan, since we must allow debarking guest to leave before we can accommodate your arrival,” the text notification read.

All passengers on the ship’s next cruise should be onboard Carnival Vista no later than 5 p.m. for a slightly delayed departure, but at this time, that sailing is expected to move ahead as planned. No itinerary changes or other delays have been announced.

A History of the Same Problem

This is not the first time Carnival Vista has developed propulsion issues, and in fact, is not the first time the ship has had this same difficulty this year.

Carnival Vista developed sailing speed difficulties sporadically over the summer, which gradually worsened until the ship was removed from service with her September 7, 2024 departure cancelled for emergency repairs.

While just one cruise was cancelled while the ship underwent those repairs, travelers were assured the repairs were successful as the ship departed on her next voyage on September 15.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Vista Class Propulsion Issues (Photo Credit: SeregaSibTravel)

Now, less than one month later, the same or similar difficulties have occurred yet again. This will understandably be frustrating to guests, as it may mean not only delayed embarkation, but could also lead to missed ports of call or shortened port visits.

To be clear, at this time, all the ship’s systems – other than propulsion – remain fully operational and there is no impact on safety, navigation, hotel, restaurant, or entertainment operations onboard.

Carnival Vista has a long history of similar propulsion problems, having developed these difficulties in November 2016 just months after her inaugural voyage and followed by additional problems in June 2019, May 2022, and now in August/September 2024 and October 2024.

Should Carnival Cruise Line retire the Vista class line of ships, or do you think these problems can eventually be corrected? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!