Repairs Progressing on Carnival Vista, Latest Update

With Carnival Vista currently out of service for propulsion-related repairs, guests booked on her next voyage are understandably concerned about whether or not their cruise will set sail as planned.

In fact, hundreds of guests have asked Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, about the upcoming cruise, planned to depart from Port Canaveral on Sunday, September 15.

“Answering the hundred plus people who wrote to me yesterday here is a note from our Chief Communications Officer Chris and his team,” Heald responded to the multiple inquiries.

“Our engineers are now hard at work to resolve the issue that is limiting Carnival Vista’s cruising speed. The team is making good progress with the work and I have no reason to think that the ship will not be back in service for its September 15 voyage.”

While this is not necessarily a firm confirmation that the ship will set sail as planned, all is looking good for the repairs to be complete and Carnival Vista to enjoy her planned 6-night Eastern Caribbean cruise to Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk, and Amber Cove.

Guest reactions are mixed, with some travelers eager to set sail while others are more pessimistic that the repairs will either be completed on time or will be effective enough to deter any future difficulties.

“Hopefully the latest repair to one our favorite ships, Vista, will fix it for good! Poor ship has been plagued with propulsion issues.”

“Thank you for the update on the Vista! We sail on her Sept 21 so have our fingers crossed that she is all good then!”

At this time, there are no expected itinerary changes for the next cruise, and the ship should be able to make all the ports of call as scheduled.

The repair work to Carnival Vista is being completed at Port Canaveral, and the ship is visible on the port’s live webcam as it pans across the full port area. The ship is docked at Cruise Terminal 6 at the north end of the port in the west turning basin as the work is underway.

A History of Propulsion Problems With Carnival Vista

The 133,596-gross-ton Carnival Vista first developed her current propulsion difficulties in early August. While different adjustments appeared to fix the problem, continued disruptions were noted as the ship was not able to maintain her top speed as planned through several cruises.

Because Carnival Vista‘s onboard engineers were unable to fully resolve the technical problems, the ship’s September 7, 2024 departure was subsequently cancelled to permit more extensive repairs.

Carnival Vista Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Wirestock Creators)

This is not the first time the ship, which joined the Carnival fleet as the lead in her class in May 2016, has experienced propulsion issues.

Read Also: What Is Wrong With Carnival’s Vista Class Ships?

In fact, her very first propulsion difficulties surfaced just months after the ship’s maiden voyage in November 2016. In June 2019, this was followed with more extensive propulsion problems that led to three cancelled cruises and an unscheduled dry dock repair.

In May 2022, Carnival Vista once again experienced propulsion problems, resulting in several altered itineraries.

Carnival Cruise Line has not elaborated whether or not the recurrent problems are the same issue or different technical difficulties each time, though the result is often the same – altered itineraries with shortened or cancelled ports of call, and some cancelled cruises.

Hopefully, the reassurance about the upcoming September 15, 2024 departure will ease guests’ minds and prove accurate for the ship’s return to service sailing full speed ahead.