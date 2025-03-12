Carnival Fleet Expands as P&O Cruises Australia Era Ends

That’s a wrap for P&O Cruises Australia.

After bidding farewell to its beloved Pacific Explorer last month, the vessel will soon become a member of Resorts World Cruises’ Asian fleet – the cruise line is closing its chapter on its final two ships.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t a happy ending for the 2,600-passenger, 108,865-gross-ton Pacific Encounter, which was poised to embark on its last voyage on March 8, 2025.

Originally scheduled for a 7-night Pacific Island Hopper to New Caledonia and Espiritu Santo from March 8 to 15, 2025, the vessel’s final sail under the P&O Cruises flag was abruptly cancelled when Cyclone Alfred surfaced, battering the Gold Coast of Australia for a week.

Instead, the ship’s final cruise left a bitter taste in the mouth of passengers stranded at sea for three extra days as Alfred wreaked havoc on its Brisbane homeport.

Its final docking took place in Brisbane on March 11, with its guests eager to say goodbye.

At least its 108,865-gross-ton sister Pacific Adventure, carrying up to 2,636 passengers, managed to carve out a final moment of glory in the wake of the storm.

Departing on March 10 from Sydney, the last P&O Cruises Australia journey ever is a 4-night roundtrip cruise to Moreton Island, Australia, that completes on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Following its return to port, the vessels will embark on a new chapter, joining the Carnival Cruise Line fleet.

With the P&O Cruises Australia website officially shuttered, guests Down Under won’t have to say goodbye for long. Both ships will soon be sailing again as “Fun Ships” of Carnival Cruise Line.

Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure will be rechristened Carnival Encounter and Carnival Adventure. Still part of the Carnival Corporation brand, bookings are now available on Carnival Cruise Line’s website.

Carnival Cruise Line Expands Down Under

With the absorption of P&O Cruises Australia, Carnival Cruise Line is poised to make bigger waves in the Australian cruise market, doubling its Australian fleet to four ships.

But first, Carnival Encounter and Carnival Adventure will undergo a two-week wet dock to align with Carnival’s energetic and fun-filled brand identity. That said, it will also keep many beloved P&O touches to create unique hybrid ships.

Deborah Cogin, vice president of guest experience at Carnival Cruise Line said, “P&O fans will recognize many of their favorite dining and entertainment options, while experiencing the added fun and flair that Carnival is famous for around the world.”

P&O and Carnival Cruise Line Ships

The transition will ensure that popular P&O features like the Byron Beach Club and Luke Mangan’s Luke’s Bar & Grill remain, are blended with new additions, such as the Turtles Kids Club, Build-A-Bear Workshops, free daily pizza, and Carnival’s Fun Squad.

In 2025, Carnival anticipates nearly 600,000 passengers will sail its four Australia-based ships.

Fans won’t have to wait long either, with Carnival Adventure relaunching on her first Carnival-brand voyage on March 29, 2025.

That 9-night adventure will take guests to Noumea and Lifou, New Caledonia, as well as Mystery Island, Vanuatu, from Sydney, where the vessel will remain year-round.

She will be joining the 3,012-passenger Carnival Splendor, which is offering similar itineraries from Sydney, along with cruises to New Zealand and Tasmania.

Carnival Splendor will also spend its year Down Under in Brisbane. Its first cruise under the Carnival flag will actually be a chartered 80s-themed cruise, sailing for 3 nights on March 29.

On April 1, traditional guests can voyage to Airlie Beach, Australia, on a 4-night sailing. Additional itineraries feature calls in New Caledonia, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and ports in Australia’s Cairns and Willis Island.

The ship will be joining the 2,826-guest Carnival Luminosa, which is sailing similar itineraries during the 2025 summer season.