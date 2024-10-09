Next Carnival Paradise Cruise Officially Cancelled Due to Hurricane

As Hurricane Milton makes its way toward the west coast of Florida with Port Tampa Bay likely to sustain a high impact from the very strong storm, Carnival Cruise Line has notified guests that the October 10 departure of Carnival Paradise must unfortunately be cancelled.

Guests were notified of this late on Wednesday, October 8, two days before the planned embarkation, giving some advance warning of the change.

“Forecasts are predicting that the hurricane will have significant impact on the [Port Tampa Bay] area, and storm conditions are likely to still be present Thursday, October 10,” the email explained. “Once the storm passes, officials must conduct a post-storm assessment before we can be cleared to safely return to port. We are anticipating this process will take some time to complete.”

Port Tampa Bay is now at Port Condition Zulu, set by the US Coast Guard as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning, October 8, 2024. At that time, all vessel traffic to the port ceased and ships – whether cruise liners, cargo vessels, or private watercraft – are not able to use the port.

Only once the storm has passed the area and conditions have improved so personnel can work safely will inspections be able to be carried out. Because of the unique geography of Tampa Bay and the length of the channel, it could take several days for full inspections to be completed.

“To prioritize your safety and wellbeing, we have made the decision to cancel the [October 10] voyage,” Carnival Cruise Line confirmed. “We know this is disappointing and we are truly sorry for the disruption to your vacation plans.”

All guests will receive a full refund for their cruise fare as well as all port fees, taxes, and other related charges. Likewise, all pre-paid items – gratuities, drink packages, internet access, spa reservations, etc. – will be fully refunded.

Refunds will be processed automatically and impacted guests do not need to take any action, but patience is advised. Refunds may take up to three weeks to process through individual financial institutions.

The now-cancelled October 10 departure for Carnival Paradise was to have been a 4-night Western Caribbean cruise, visiting Cozumel, Mexico as the ship’s only port of call.

Given the distance between Port Tampa Bay and Cozumel – approximately 600 miles – it is not possible for the ship to reach her destination if the cruise must be shortened, particularly if Port Tampa Bay does not reopen very soon after the storm passes.

This is similar to the situation that developed with the influence of Hurricane Helene, which caused local flooding and the port closure, ultimately cancelling Carnival Paradise’s September 26 departure.

As of 11 a.m. (ET) Wednesday morning, October 9, 2024, the National Hurricane Center reports that Hurricane Milton is located roughly 190 miles southwest of Tampa, moving northeast at 17 miles per hour (mph). A shift to a more eastern track is expected on Thursday or Friday.

Maximum sustained wind speeds are reported at 145 mph, putting the storm firmly as a Category 4 major hurricane at this time. Higher gusts are being noted, and significant storm surge and localized flooding is expected with 6-12 inches of rain.

Hurricane Milton, October 9, Advisory 18

“Milton is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the west-central coast of Florida tonight, and remain at hurricane strength while it moves across the Florida peninsula through Thursday,” said Forecaster Berg in the update discussion.

Hurricane strength winds extend outward 35 miles from the storm’s eye, with tropical storm force winds outward up to 175 miles. Tornadoes are also likely to form, particularly across the southern part of the Florida peninsula.

Read Also: List of All Cruise Ships Impacted by Hurricane Milton

More than 15 different cruise ships from different lines and homeports have been affected by the storm, and additional impacts are likely in the days to come.

All cruise travelers should stay in close contact with their cruise line for the most recent updates on any cancellations, delays, or itinerary adjustments.