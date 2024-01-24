Carnival Cruise Line Rolling Out New Themed Breakfast and Pricing

Carnival Cruise Line’s special Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast has been a favorite for kids and adults alike for years, but the event is now being retired with a new Thing 1 & 2 Birthday Breakfast to be rolled out fleetwide in the next few months.

The new event is already featured on Carnival’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, and debut dates for other Carnival ships have now been announced.

New Seuss-Themed Breakfast on Carnival Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald has announced a new themed breakfast coming soon across the Carnival fleet – the Thing 1 & 2 Birthday Breakfast. Thing 1 and Thing 2 are popular Dr. Suess characters and have already been guest favorites for Suess-themed events onboard Carnival ships for years.

Now, the new breakfast will feature a celebration for the fun-loving, mischievous pair, with a revamped menu and wonderful treats that both adults and younger travelers will enjoy.

“We have changed the menu a little plus renamed the event now and started this brilliant breakfast on the Carnival Jubilee,” Heald explained.

The new menu includes such delicious delights as Dr. Seuss’ A-B-Cereal choices; How Good Is It? Grinch’s Pancakes; One Berry, Two Berry, Strawberry and Peach Waffles; a Who Roast Beast Omelet; Who-Ville Red Velvet French Toast; and other options such as eggs, fruit parfaits, and yogurt parfaits. The classic “Do You Like Green Eggs and Ham?” will also remain on the menu.

Thing 1 & 2 Birthday Breakfast

Finishing the menu is the signature Thing 1 & Thing 2 Birthday Cake, with sweet cream, a red heart, and rainbow sprinkles for an especially festive flair.

In addition to the whimsical menu, the event will also include special props on each table, new music, character interactions, and more, ensuring that every guest – of any age – can not only enjoy a delicious breakfast, but make wonderful cruise vacation memories with every bite.

The new breakfast birthday party has already begun on Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Jubilee, and will be rolled out to the full Carnival fleet in the next few months. The exact departure dates for when each ship will offer the new event are as follows:

Carnival Horizon – February 25

Carnival Conquest – February 26

Carnival Liberty – March 1

Carnival Breeze, Carnival Freedom, Carnival Panorama – March 2

Carnival Magic – March 3

Carnival Sunrise – March 5

Mardi Gras – March 16

Carnival Celebration, Carnival Dream, Carnival Glory, Carnival Legend – March 17

Carnival Radiance – March 18

Carnival Sunshine – March 21

Carnival Spirit – March 24

Carnival Valor, Carnival Luminosa – April 1

Carnival Venezia – April 5

Carnival Miracle, Carnival Vista – April 6

Carnival Splendor – April 11

Carnival Paradise – April 15

Carnival Elation – April 20

Carnival Pride – April 21

Carnival Firenze – May 7

Many of the rollout dates are undoubtedly timed to ensure the new birthday breakfast is available for popular Spring Break cruises, when more families are setting sail. Until the Thing 1 & Thing 2 Birthday Breakfast is available, guests will still be able to enjoy the Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast.

Price Increase

With the new even comes new pricing with a significant overall increase. While the older Dr. Seuss Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast has been priced at $10 for adults and $8 for children, the new Thing 1 & Thing 2 Birthday Breakfast is $15 for adults and $10 for children.

This is a whopping 50% increase in the cost for adults to enjoy the meal, and a 25% increase in the cost for children. The meal does include the full menu as well as character interactions and entertainment during the new event, and is still one of the least expensive specialty dining options.

Dr. Seuss Carnival Breakfast

The event is described not only as a birthday party for the classic Seuss characters, but a celebration of guests who join in as well.

“The mischievous Thing 1 and Thing 2 are having a birthday party at sea — on your cruise — but in typical Seuss style they’ll actually be celebrating YOU,” the event description reads. “Whether your birthday is near, was last week, or even last year, we want to celebrate your uniqueness at Thing 1 & Thing 2 Birthday Breakfast!”

Thing 1 and Thing 2 were introduced in Theodor Geisel’s iconic “The Cat in the Hat” first published in 1957, and have been favorite characters ever since for generations of readers and Dr. Seuss fans. They have appeared in video games, cartoons, and more.

On Carnival cruise ships, the characters participate in parties, meet-and-greets, parades, and youth events on many sailings.