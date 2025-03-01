Carnival Introduces New Burger to Celebrate New Destination

Guy’s Burger Joint is a must-visit eatery for many Carnival cruisers. Now, guests have one more reason to head up for a freshly grilled smash burger, as Carnival Cruise Line and Guy Fieri have introduced a special “featured burger” in celebration of none other than Celebration Key.

The new BBQ Rum Runner burger has been added to the menu of every Guy’s Burger Joint in the fleet, bringing a new tropical twist for guests to enjoy.

“Here is that brilliant new burger from the Burger King himself, Guy Fieri,” John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, announced.

The burger starts with the classic beef patty topped with the signature “S.M.C.” – super melty cheese. The layers of the new burger are tangy jalapeno-pineapple salsa, sweetly savory rum barbecue pulled pork, a cooling blast of coleslaw, a crunch of shaved onion, a juicy layer of pickle, and the flavorful finish of “Donkey sauce.”

Donkey sauce, by the way, is a smooth blend of mayonnaise, roasted garlic, yellow mustard, salt, pepper, and Worcestershire sauce. A smear of this brings extra seasoning and distinction to every Guy’s Burger – though you can certainly order your burgers without the sauce, if preferred. (I’m a Plain Jane girl myself.)

The new BBQ Rum Runner burger has all the tropical flair of the Caribbean and is the perfect bite to fuel up before hitting Celebration Key, which is how the new menu item is being featured. The introduction sign of the new burger also highlights Celebration Key’s colorful logo – another hint of tropical flair.

The burger has already been unveiled onboard various ships, including Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Magic, and Carnival Venezia. It is getting rave reviews from guests who note that not only is it tasty and unique, but also quite filling and a great new addition to the menu.

The BBQ Rum Runner will be available onboard all Carnival ships that have a Guy’s Burger Joint restaurant. At the moment, this includes all vessels except for Carnival Luminosa.

While the two former P&O Cruises Australia ships, Adventure and Encounter, are being renovated as Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter, it is not yet confirmed whether or not they will have Guy’s Burger Joint added to their eatery lineups.

Can You Get the New Burger at Celebration Key?

Ironically, even though the burger has been announced as the “Featured Burger” of Celebration Key, it is unlikely that the tasty tidbit (okay, more than a tidbit) will be found ashore at the new destination on Grand Bahama island.

Carnival Cruise Line has not announced any plans for a Guy’s Burger Joint at the private port of call, though Celebration Key will have a wide range of dining venues for guests to enjoy.

Four full-service restaurants, nine food trucks, five “snack shacks” for quick bites, and two counter-service food kiosks are all part of the lineup.

New Celebration Key Burger

“Great food and beverage options are essential to the Carnival experience,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line President. “We’ve designed Celebration Key with an array of dining opportunities, whether our guests want a casual snack, a quick meal, or a full dining experience.”

Bahamian classics like fried fish and conch fritters will be available at Mingo’s Tropical Bar & Kitchen, while Surf ‘N Sauce BBQ & Brews will feature slow-cooked meats and local craft beers.

For guests craving a burger, several venues will offer the grab-and-go beach fare, including Mingo’s Express food truck and the Captain’s Galley Food Hall.

Of course, Guy’s Burger Joint onboard each Carnival ship visiting Celebration Key will still likely be open for lunch hours even while the ship is in port. Guests can still grab a BBQ Rum Rummer before heading out to explore the destination or after getting back from an early visit to the beach.

Celebration Key will welcome its first ship, Carnival Vista, on the ship’s July 12, 2025 departure, an 8-night Southern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral. The ship will arrive at Celebration Key on Saturday, July 19.

Bookings to Celebration Key are now open from multiple US homeports with more than a dozen ships planning to pay visits to the new, fun-themed private destination.