Carnival Has Multiple Options Onboard in Response to Milk Concerns

Everyone can be a bit attached to their preferred type of milk, whether it is for morning coffee, a bowl of cereal, or a cool glass with a warm cookie. But what milk options are available aboard Carnival Cruise Line ships, and where can you get them?

Concerned guests have reached out to the cruise line’s official Brand Ambassador, John Heald, about the different types of milk. Heald often answers a variety of dining-related questions whether it is about the temperature of butter, seating requests, or the availability of the ever-popular Celebration Cheesecake.

“I’ll be sailing on the Panorama in a couple weeks with my 18-month-old son. My wife is curious to know whether they serve whole milk on this ship,” one guest explained. “I have asked my [travel agent], she did not know. I called Carnival directly. Again no info was available. John can you help answer this?”

Children can often be especially picky about what they eat and drink, and providing the proper item can make a world of difference between a smooth dining experience and a hunger-fueled tantrum. Dietary issues and the nutritional needs of growing children can also be a concern for parents.

This isn’t the only milk-related question Heald has been asked recently, however.

“Many of your cruisers do like to eat healthy and live a plant-based lifestyle. Carnival has the vegan menu yes but horrifyingly you still have packets of cow’s milk at the buffet line,” the second guest noted, with some comments on the dairy industry and cows’ impact on global warming. “John why are there no non-dairy options given for passengers who refuse to drink this evil—-?”

While Heald himself may not be aware of all the different varieties, he did follow up to generate the complete list of what milks are available throughout the Carnival fleet.

“Thank you, both of you and in the hopes that my answer will not have anyone getting their sustainable, non-dairy knickers in a twist, here is the complete list of milk we have on board,” he said.

Carnival Cruise Line offers the following types of milk:

2% reduced fat milk

Skim milk

Chocolate milk

Whole milk (from the coffee shop)

Almond milk

Lactose-free milk

Soy milk

Oat milk (from the coffee shop)

Half-and-half

While the reduced-fat, skim, and chocolate milk cartons are typically available from the Lido Marketplace buffet only at breakfast, guests can ask their wait staff for milk at other mealtimes.

Likewise, asking for assistance is the fastest and easiest way to find the other types of milk whenever needed, and Carnival team members are always happy to help.

Read Also: Now That You’ve Got Milk, Do You Remember Cookiegate?

Guests may choose different milks not only for dietary preferences, such as following a vegan lifestyle, but also due to lactose-intolerance, food allergies, or simply a preferred taste.

Fortunately, while some travelers may be more insistent than others about what milk Carnival Cruise Line may offer, most guests enjoy the variety and the ability to choose what suits them best.

It should be noted, however, that the exact types of different milks may vary on different ships based on supply availability and overall demand.

Carnival Offering Many Options for Different Diets

In the past few years, Carnival Cruise Line has really outdone itself in seeking to offer a wider selection of delicious dining options to meet a variety of dining preferences and requirements.

Not that long ago all that might be available was a “Featured Vegetarian” entree and one or two sugar-free desserts on the dinner menu. Now, the cruise line offers a complete vegan menu as well as a wider range of healthy dining options, such as entree salads.

Carnival Cruise Line Coffee and Milk (Photo Credit: CathyRL)

Furthermore, gluten-free breads and pastas, as well as even more sugar-free or low-sugar options are often available. Dining teams now inquire about any possible food allergies and take extra steps to avoid cross-contamination as well.

In 2022, the cruise line also introduced Menu Mate fleetwide for servers to ensure allergen-free dining, and guests can also use the program themselves at kiosks near the Lido Marketplace buffet to plan their dining with ease.

Carnival Cruise Line’s special needs teams are also available for additional food requirements, including low-cholesterol, low-carb, and even kosher options.

Travelers should contact the cruise line to make those arrangements as soon as they have booked their cruise, as well as follow up with the Guest Services and dining teams onboard when they set sail.