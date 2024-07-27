All Carnival Cruise Ships Now Have a Lido Deck Favorite on Embarkation Day

In response to guest inquiries and the love of sweet-toothed cruisers, Carnival Cruise Line has announced that one of the most popular embarkation day treats, the colorful “Funfetti Cheesecake” will now be available fleetwide when every cruise sets sail.

The decadent treat has been a staple on many ships, but has been missing from Carnival’s newest and largest ships, the Excel class.

Now, however, the cruise line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has responded to many guest comments, questions, and pleas for the Funfetti Cheesecake to be more widely available. Heald interacts widely with guests through his popular Facebook page, where the cheesecake has often been a topic.

Heald shared the requests with Carnival Cruise Line’s Senior Fleet Culinary Operations Manager, Roshan D’souza, to help grant guests’ requests.

“Chef Roshan has read the comments I sent him showing that this Funfetti Cheesecake has become an iconic Lido deck favourite on embarkation day,” Heald confirmed. “Chef informed me that this will now be available every embarkation day on every ship (including Excel ships) for Lido embarkation day lunch.”

D’souza has been with Carnival Cruise Line since August 2002 and brings his classical French training together with food cultures from around the world, including what he calls “American creativity” to create new and delicious dishes for the cruise line.

The Funfetti Cheesecake is a decadent treat of classic cheesecake and fluffy vanilla cake liberally mixed with rainbow sprinkles, topped with a thick layer of icing and adorned with even more colorful sprinkles.

Offered just on embarkation day to welcome guests to the start of a fun cruise vacation, it is a favorite dessert of many loyal Carnival guests, with more than 4,200 positive reactions to Heald’s announcement, along with hundreds of enthusiastic comments.

“I was 9 cruises in before I found out about this gem, OMG it is so good, I don’t eat sweets very often but now I run to this first, even Before Guys burgers!”

“I love it, it is my favorite – I can eat it everyday!”

“First thing I do after muster drill is head to the lido deck for this dessert.”

“On my last cruise, a fellow cruiser gave me the heads up to grab a few slices because it was only available the first day. Best advice ever!”

“Calories don’t count on embarkation day, right?”

Funfetti Cheesecake

Guests eager for a slice should note that at this time, the Funfetti Cheesecake is only served on embarkation day at the Lido Marketplace buffet and is not available at other times or at other dining venues.

Of special note is that the cake will now be offered on the cruise line’s three Excel-class vessels – Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee – where it has been notably absent.

There is no timeline for exactly when the special dessert will be available fleetwide. There may still be occasional individual cruises that aren’t able to offer the treat due to supply issues or other factors, just as all menus must be adaptable to each current situation.

Other Carnival Desserts

Cruise guests are passionate about their food selections, and desserts in particular do gain fans and establish followings. While few desserts can match the extraordinary popularity of Carnival’s signature warm chocolate melting cake (my personal choice!), other top favorites include creme brulee, tiramisu, and carrot cake.

Read Also: How to Make Carnival Cruise Line’s Melting Chocolate Cake – Ingredients, Instructions, and Tips

Carnival also offers a variety of low-sugar or no-sugar dessert options to meet different dietary needs and preferences, as well as tropical fruit and a cheese plate for those who prefer less sweetness to finish a meal.