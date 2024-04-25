Carnival Earns Coveted Spot on ‘Best Employers for Diversity’ List

Chalk up another big win for Carnival Corporation as a top global employer, following a leading business publication’s announcement that the company earned a place on one of its prestigious “best employer” lists. The honor is one of many the company, which employs more than 160,000 people, has received in recent years.

Forbes Ranking Honors Cruise Industry Giant

Forbes, the global business news outlet, revealed on April 25, 2024 that Carnival Corporation was named one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity for 2024. The company, a giant in the global cruise industry, was among 500 companies included in the list, which spans 24 industries.

Carnival Corporation took the top ranking for travel and leisure and leads the list’s top 100 companies overall. The corporation is the parent company of nine well-known cruise brands operating 87 ships, including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in the US, plus AIDA Cruises, Cunard, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia.

Statista, a statistics portal and industry ranking provider, also was a presenter of the annual list, which is compiled from independent surveys of 170,000-plus U.S.-based employees who work for companies that employ at least 1,000 people.

The survey included employee reviews of their employers, judged on statements about age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQIA+, and general diversity in the workplace. Respondents also could evaluate other employers in their industries that project positive or negative behaviors regarding diversity.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

In addition, Forbes and Statista evaluated best practices in the diversity space, such as a company’s record of releasing diversity data and the number of women in high-level positions, for example, and considered those findings in their final selections. From thousands of businesses evaluated, just 500 are ultimately recognized.

The cruise industry sources employees from across the globe for its wide range of at-sea and shoreside jobs, and it is common for a cruise line to employ staff from 100-plus countries.

“We are a better company when the diversity of race, ethnicity, age, gender identity, culture, beliefs, and other backgrounds are celebrated,” said Bettina Deynes, global chief human resources officer for Carnival Corporation.

“We strive to be the travel and leisure industry’s employer of choice by providing our team members with an inclusive and supportive company culture and work environment, and we’re honored to see our efforts recognized among others who share in our commitment,” Deynes added.

Long List of Accolades For Carnival Corporation

This is not the first time that Carnival Corporation has been honored for its employee diversity policies.

Last year, it made the list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 in a program sponsored by Newsweek. The ranking resulted from a survey of 1,000 top-performing companies in a three-part evaluation.

Photo Credit: LisaCarter / Shutterstock

The company was recognized for its operations, commitment to diversity, and success in cultivating an inclusive working environment, and was the only cruise company to earn five stars, the highest possible score in the evaluation.

In 2022 it was named to two prestigious Forbes lists — the World’s Best Employers and Best Employers for Diversity. Also, Latino Leaders Magazine named it one of the Best Companies for Latinos, and it earned the top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

As a result of that score, the foundation designated Carnival Corporation as the Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. It was the sixth consecutive year the company earned the designation.