Carnival Corporation Recognized for Workplace Diversity

Carnival Corporation has earned another feather for its cap after being included on the list of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023. Sponsored by Newsweek, the first annual listing surveyed 1,000 top-performing companies in a three-part evaluation.

Company Earns Five Stars

Carnival Corporation, the parent company of eight major cruise brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, widely known as “The World’s Most Popular Cruise Line,” was recognized for its operations, commitment to diversity, and success in cultivating an inclusive working environment on Newsweek’s list of the best workplaces for diversity. Carnival Corporation was the only cruise company to earn five stars, the highest possible score in the evaluation.

Global Chief Human Resources Officer for Carnival Corporation Bettina Deynes said, ”As a company, we have made it a priority to foster diversity, equity and inclusion throughout all aspects of our operation, so we are honored to be recognized by Newsweek alongside other companies who share our same commitment.”

The Newsweek list was created with market research firm Plant-A-Insights Group, and scoring was based on evaluations of public data, interviews with human resource professionals and an anonymous survey of employees at companies with at least 1,000 workers.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The survey was conducted online and addressed corporate culture, empowerment of women, the working environment, LGBTQ issues and other related workplace topics.

She added, “With a diverse workforce of over 160,000 team members from approximately 150 different countries, we know firsthand the power of diversity, equity and inclusion. We understand that our team members are at the heart of inspiring unforgettable happiness for our guests, so we strive to ensure a welcoming and inclusive environment where people from different backgrounds, experiences and walks of life can succeed.”

Carnival Corporation brands had won praise for their efforts to support crew members during the pandemic shutdown. With its diverse crew hailing from countries around the globe, primarily the Philippines and India, but also Eastern European and African countries, and others, it was a massive undertaking.

St. Maarten was just one of many Caribbean nations that assisted Carnival Cruise Line in its crew repatriation effort. Here crew members from Carnival Pride wait to board busses to join flights to return to their home countries.

Carnival Cruise Line alone had about 29,000 crew members on board when the line paused operations in mid-March 2020. Within about a month, 20,000 had been repatriated, the line said, and the remainder followed except for staff needed for safe operational reasons.

In April 2020, 18 Carnival ships met in the Bahamas to coordinate the return of crew members to their home countries via air charters or ship departures.

An Abundance of Honors For Carnival

Carnival Corporation’s inclusion on the Newsweek diversity list follows several other achievements and honors the company has received in recent years.

In 2022 it was named by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Employers and one of the Best Employers for Diversity. Latino Leaders Magazine named it one of the Best Companies for Latinos, and it earned the top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index.

As a result, the foundation designated Carnival Corporation as the Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. It was the sixth consecutive year the company earned that designation.

Carnival Corporation’s brands, in addition to Carnival Cruise Line, are AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia and UK), Princess Cruises and Seabourn.