Carnival Adds New Cruises for Two Ships From PortMiami

As it continues to reveal upcoming sailings for 2026 and into 2027, Carnival Cruise Line has now announced even more options from PortMiami with two more vessels, Carnival Magic and Carnival Sunrise.

Both ships will offer unique and exciting options for eager cruise travelers, with itineraries ranging from 4-8 nights visiting top ports of call throughout the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

“These sailings build on our strong deployment plan from the Cruise Capital of the World for 2026/27,” said Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival. “Year-round from PortMiami, our guests have an incredibly diverse range of itineraries to choose from as they plan their next fun and memorable cruise vacation.”

New Carnival Magic Cruises

The 128,048-gross-ton, Dream class Carnival Magic will remain homeported from South Florida year-round, offering her very popular 6- and 8-night sailings.

Of new and special interest will be many calls to Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s new private Bahamian-themed destination on Grand Bahama Island, slated for opening in summer 2025.

Both Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean itineraries are open for Carnival Magic, featuring top destinations such as Amber Cove, Grand Turk, Grand Cayman, Half Moon Cay, Montego Bay, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, San Juan, St. Thomas, and more.

Of course, itineraries vary by departure date, sailing length, and weather conditions. Each cruise will also offer days at sea for guests to enjoy all of Carnival Magic‘s onboard fun and entertainment, including Guy’s Burger Joint, the relaxing Cloud 9 spa facilities, the WaterWorks waterpark, exclusive Playlist Productions, and more.

The ship’s 6-night sailings are Sunday departures, while the 8-night cruises offer both Friday and Saturday departure dates so guests can choose what time frame best suits their travel plans.

Carnival Magic can host 3,690 travelers at double occupancy (4,724 when fully booked), and is also home to more than 1,300 international crew members to ensure everyone has a magical cruise vacation.

New Itineraries for Carnival Sunrise

Meanwhile, Carnival Sunrise will also remain homeported year-round from PortMiami, with different cruises to choose from. This ship will be offering shorter 4- and 5-night sailings, focusing more on Bahamas destinations (yes, also including Celebration Key!) as well as Caribbean hotspots.

Carnival Sunrise Cruise Ship

The 102,239-gross ton, Sunshine class ship (formerly Carnival Triumph) will offer the 4-night options as long weekend getaways with mostly Thursday departures.

She can welcome 2,984 passengers and is home to more than 1,100 team members with sunny dispositions for fantastic service and attentiveness to all guests.

More Itinerary Announcements

These announcements for Carnival Magic and Carnival Sunrise follow a series of upcoming deployment releases, including upcoming sailings and expanded options from Jacksonville and Galveston. Carnival Elation and Carnival Miracle are sailing from those homeports, respectively.

Further deployment options have also been announced from PortMiami, Port Canaveral, Norfolk, and for the first time, Carnival Luminosa offering Alaska itineraries direct from San Francisco.

Carnival Cruise Line has been adding especially attractive Carnival Journeys options for multiple ships, including transatlantic and transpacific cruises to unique destinations as ships move between deployment regions.

For many travelers, such distinct cruises are bucket-list travel dreams, showcasing ports of call that aren’t often visited for regular deployments.

Many of these new sailings – including for Carnival Magic and Carnival Sunrise – are now available to book through travel agents and are coming soon to the cruise line’s website. With the cruise line earnings and bookings on the rise, these coveted sailings are sure to fill up fast.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for more itinerary announcements coming soon, including Carnival Cruise Line’s European and Alaska seasons yet to be revealed!