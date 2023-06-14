Carnival Cruise Ship Diverts Due to Lack of Fresh Water

Guests aboard Carnival Elation have had an unexpected visit to Port Canaveral because the ship is currently unable to produce adequate fresh water. The onboard engineering and maintenance team is working to repair the issue, but it was necessary for the ship to call on Port Canaveral to take on more fresh water.

As a result, the ship’s current 5-night itinerary must be adjusted and the port time in Nassau, Bahamas, may be modified.

Carnival Elation Water Supply Issues

Guests onboard Carnival Elation have been notified by the ship’s master, Captain Vittorio Marchi, that the ship’s fresh water production system needs repair and as a result, it was necessary for the ship to divert to Port Canaveral to resupply.

“The ship has developed an issue that is impacting the production of fresh water,” the letter to guests read. “While we were able to take on a full supply of fresh water in Jacksonville, it is necessary for us to divert to Port Canaveral to replenish.”

The Fantasy-class vessel was in Port Canaveral to take on more fresh water on Tuesday, June 13, the first full day of its current sailing. The day was originally planned to be a day at sea on the way to Nassau, The Bahamas.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Due to the unexpected stop, the ship’s time to Nassau is impacted, and Carnival Elation will be arriving to the capital of The Bahamas later than initially planned.

The port of call to Nassau was to have been from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. Now, tracking data estimates the ship’s arrival to be approximately 11 a.m., but that may be updated as the ship gets closer to the destination.

Read Also: How Do Cruise Ships Get Fresh Water?

The captain is keeping passengers onboard apprised of changes. “We are sorry for this change of plans and thank you for your understanding,” the letter concluded.

No mention was made of adjusting shore excursion times, though the onboard shore excursion teams is undoubtedly making appropriate arrangements to reschedule tours or cancel excursions if necessary.

The next port visit for the ship is Princess Cays on Thursday, June 15, which is not expected to be impacted.

Repairs Underway

Even as Carnival Elation has diverted to resupply with fresh water, the ship’s technical team is working on repairs. No details have been shared about what issue has developed, but the onboard engineers are well able to correct the problem.

It is possible that conservation measures may be taken onboard until repairs are completed, such as restricting ice or not having as much water available at dining venues or bars, unless bottled water is used.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Water in the ship’s pools and whirlpools is saltwater, and use of those facilities should not be affected.

Carnival Elation is one of just two Fantasy-class ships left in Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet and is the oldest ship still sailing for the cruise line, having first debuted in March 1998.

The 71,909-gross-ton vessel can welcome 2,190 guests aboard at double occupancy, or as many as 2,697 passengers when fully booked with all berths filled. An international crew of approximately 800 team members is also aboard to offer fantastic fun service.

Homeported in Jacksonville, Florida, Carnival Elation offers 4- and 5-night sailings to The Bahamas with port visits to Nassau, Bimini, Princess Cays, and Freeport depending on the cruise length and sailing date.