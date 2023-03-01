Carnival Cruise Line Sends Extra Reminders Before Spring Break

Carnival Cruise Line is doubling down on reminders for guests to respect the established code of conduct, and warning guests of the consequences of poor behavior ahead of the busy spring break season.

The cruise line has emailed booked guests with another detailed reminder of current policies, including the use of earphones, alcohol guidelines, smoking, and more.

Carnival Emails Spring Break Guests

The traditional spring break period includes sailings in March and April, and Carnival Cruise Line is expecting fully-booked ships with many younger cruisers, not only children, but college-age adults as well. To ensure the safety, comfort, and enjoyment of all passengers, the cruise line has emailed guests with more code of conduct reminders.

“You will be sailing with us during Spring Break, which is traditionally a period of high occupancy,” the email reads. “As part of our commitment to create the best environment to provide a fun and memorable vacation for all, we would like to remind you of our Safety First! guidelines.”

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

The letter goes on to detail a number of concerns, including the fact that a cruise ship is a shared space and that “all guests should feel welcome and included, and that everyone demonstrates care and respect towards each other.”

All booked guests must acknowledge Carnival Cruise Line’s Code of Conduct during check-in as the first step in ensuring that everyone aboard is aware of behavioral expectations and cruise line policies.

The email also encourages groups and families to have pre-cruise discussions to be sure that everyone is aware of onboard policies. Several contentious behaviors are highlighted in the email, including:

The requirement to use earphones when listening to music or watching shows or movies on mobile devices in public areas.

The confiscation of portable speakers and large stereos, which will be returned at the end of the cruise.

The prohibition on saving deck chairs or lounge seats, as all seating is first-come, first-served.

Each of these behaviors can be very irritating to cruise passengers, and Carnival Cruise Line has made a strong push in recent months to curb such disrespectful actions, hoping to give every guest a more pleasant vacation.

Photo Credit: gary yim / Shutterstock

The letter also goes into great detail about the cruise line’s alcohol policy, drinking age, and what types of drinks may or may not be brought onboard in either checked or carry-on bags.

The tobacco and marijuana smoking policy is also covered in detail, noting a $500 fine per violation if guests do not follow the restriction on what smoking is permitted and where smoking areas are located.

“This applies to all forms of smoking, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and marijuana,” the email outlined. The email concludes with reminding all guests to be aware of their personal safety onboard, to not climb on rails, and to be mindful of wet surfaces.

More Frequent Reminders

This email follows the recent video announcement from Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, in which much of the same safety information was outlined.

The video also discussed how the cruise line works to create a safe and enjoyable vacation for guests, including updated security procedures, additional crew training, and enhanced guest communications so all passengers are aware of policies.

These changes follow a series of highly publicized incidents in spring and summer 2022, when onboard violence caused concern among travelers and may have influenced guests’ choice of cruise line.

Carnival Cruise Line has also implemented a youth curfew, posted additional signage onboard its ships, hired narcotics-sniffing dogs for use in homeport terminals, and taken other bold steps to curb poor behavior.

Will multiple emails put guests off the cruise line in fear of what could happen, or does it provide extra security so everyone is aware of expectations? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive Boards!