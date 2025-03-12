Passenger Accidentally Books Spring Break Party Cruise for 45th Birthday

Could you imagine booking a cruise to celebrate your birthday — only to realize that it is a dedicated spring break party cruise filled with college students?

This was the unfortunate reality for one cruise goer who is currently on a 4-night round-trip, departing from Fort Lauderdale on March 10 to Key West and Nassau, Bahamas, on the 3,000-passenger Celebrity Silhouette.

In order to keep the costs down, the College Party Cruise (CPC) does not charter the entire ship — though many have learned to avoid booking such cruises if they are hoping for some peace and quiet.

However, not everyone is aware of such events, as one passenger took to Reddit to share their grievances after realizing only once on board that they had booked their vacation during the party cruise.

“We had no idea this was a spring break destination. More than half the boat are spring breakers. The party vibes by the bars and pool are fine. But slamming doors, running up and down the halls, and room parties until 4am are not,” complained the poster.

After upgrading to a veranda room to try to escape the noise, the Redditor said that they had slept better at run down motels.

The post went on to add “Reddit posts warned of some spring breakers but had no idea we were reliving MTv spring break 2001. Double check your dates — this has been a total waste of $2,000.”

Some of the comments pointed out that short cruises during the months of March and April — especially out of ports in Florida — are popular among college-age cruisers.

“Not to point out the obvious but a 4 day cruise in March is going to be spring break. All 3-4 day cruises are party central,” replied one person.

Other comments suggested going on cruises during off-peak seasons if one was seeking a truly quiet cruising experience.

Perks & Pricing of College Cruises

It has become widely known that going on cruises during peak times such as spring break are not ideal if you are looking for a low-key relaxing vacation.

Also, shorter cruises typically lasting 3 to 4 nights often attract a party-oriented crowd more than longer cruises do.

So think about it — Florida is renowned as a top spring break destination for college students — the weather is nice, plus there are endless beaches and parties everywhere.

A cruise makes it even easier, as fully covered drink packages can help reduce costs — and you get to party en route to your destinations.

The CPC was established in 2015 by graduates of the University of Central Florida who wanted to create an alternative to traditional spring break travel options that was safe, fun, and memorable.

This event is held on luxurious cruise ships — with the goal being to bring a sense of camaraderie to students with diverse backgrounds.

As for pricing, in 2025 CPC rooms started at $549 per person, offering a range of perks — including free WiFi and an unlimited drink package that covers all alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. All three cruises in 2025 were sold-out and all waitlists at capacity.

While some passengers may be annoyed by the noisy college kids, proceeds from CPC bookings also help to support the Kids in Need Foundation.

Guests also receive a themed tank top, key-card holder, and lanyard as part of their package.

Another advantage is that U.S. citizens without a passport can enjoy this cruise by providing a birth certificate and a government-issued photo ID.

While this exciting spring break cruise may not be everyone’s favorite, it is a great way to safely party while getting to explore Florida and the Bahamas.