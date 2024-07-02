Carnival Cruise Line Monitoring Multiple Ships for Hurricane Impact

Carnival Cruise Line is continuing to monitor multiple ships potentially in the path of Hurricane Beryl, and has confirmed changes for another vessel in addition to Carnival Liberty‘s itinerary reversal. At this time, six Carnival cruise ships are facing – or have already made – changes for the storm.

The impacted ships are Carnival Breeze (5-night sailing from Galveston), Carnival Horizon (6-night cruise from Miami), Carnival Jubilee (7-night sailing from Galveston), Carnival Liberty (7-night cruise from New Orleans), Carnival Magic (8-night itinerary from Miami), and Carnival Vista (8-night cruise from Port Canaveral).

All the impacted ships are currently sailing what were planned as Western Caribbean cruises except Carnival Magic and Carnival Vista, both of which are on Eastern Caribbean itineraries.

As more cruise passengers become concerned about the potential impact on their sailing with Hurricane Beryl now a very dangerous Category 5 storm, the cruise line has also issued reminders about how decisions are made with respect to poor weather.

“It’s important to remember that forecasts can and do change, so decisions about potential changes are made a little closer in, but also in time to align our routes with the most accurate forecast,” said one of Carnival Cruise Line’s meteorologists, Amy Sweezey. “Some itineraries have already been adjusted because of the projected path, and other changes could be made as the path is monitored closely for several sailings.”

While not every ship has yet had itinerary changes confirmed, Carnival Liberty has reversed her port of call order and changed when sea days are in order to enjoy smoother sailing.

Likewise, Carnival Horizon will be unable to visit Grand Turk as planned on Wednesday, July 3 and has moved up her visit to Ocho Rios on Tuesday, July 2 to enjoy time in that popular port ahead of the storm.

“As Captain Arena told his guests in an announcement and in a cabin-delivered letter, ‘Everyone’s safety remains our priority and we will continue to sail a safe distance from the storm at all times,'” confirmed Brand Ambassador John Heald.

Guests are notified of changes by announcements onboard, as well as letters delivered to their staterooms or text alerts, depending on whether they are currently on an impacted ship or have an upcoming embarkation.

Carnival Cruise Line advises guests onboard to always listen carefully to announcements, as that will be the most updated information available. Booked guests should be sure the cruise line has their updated contact information so they can receive text alerts, emails, and other announcements as necessary.

The cruise line also highly recommends travel insurance for all passengers. With respect to storms, different insurance policies may offer reimbursement or compensation for missed ports of call or lost tour arrangements, fees for travel changes if a ship is delayed or diverted to a different homeport, or even lost work for severe delays.

Terms and conditions for each cruise travel insurance policy will vary and guests should always investigate which policy may best suit their needs and expectations.

Hurricane Beryl’s center is located approximately 210 miles north of Curacao, moving west-northwest at 22 miles per hour. The maximum sustained winds are recorded at 160 mph, making Beryl a very dangerous Category 5 storm likely to have catastrophic impacts when she impacts various islands, particularly Jamaica on Wednesday, July 3.

Hurricane Beryl (Credit: NOAA)

Hurricane warnings are now in effect for the entire island of Jamaica, with a hurricane watch in effect for the Cayman Islands. A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch is in effect for the southern coast of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, which are further from the storm’s track but will nevertheless feel some impact.

Read Also: All Cruise Ship Itinerary Changes Due to Hurricane Beryl

Hurricane Beryl’s wind field has grown, and hurricane-strength winds are now extending 40 miles from the eye. Tropical-storm-force winds are extending outward for 175 miles.

The storm is expected to weaken somewhat as she approaches Jamaica, though the extent of any changes are yet unknown and difficult to estimate.

“The intensity forecast also remains uncertain. There is general agreement in the guidance that Beryl should weaken due to westerly shear and possible land interaction as it approaches Jamaica,” the latest discussion from NHC Forecaster Beven states. “However, some of the guidance forecasts a weakening rate that looks someone unlikely given the current intensity and structure of the hurricane.”

Cruise Hive’s thoughts are with all communities in the path of this dangerous storm. Stay tuned for further updates about Hurricane Beryl’s impact on cruises as new changes and adjustments are announced.