Carnival Liberty Reversing Itinerary Ahead of Hurricane Beryl

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Liberty, homeported from New Orleans, Louisiana, is reversing her current itinerary to stay further from Hurricane Beryl and provide a smoother, safer experience for guests. While the ship will still be visiting the same ports of call, she will be doing so in a different order than originally planned.

Guests have been notified of this change onboard, as the decision was only made on Monday, July 1, 2024 and Carnival Liberty departed New Orleans on Sunday, June 30.

The itinerary change was not finalized until the ship was already underway, as Carnival Cruise Line has waited for further storm updates and forecasts to be certain of the best course of action.

“The Fleet Operations Center, the ships’ Captains and the Beards all work together on this. They will never make any itinerary changes days in advance,” explained John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador. “We want to try and give guests the cruise they booked so they track the path of the storm and wait as long as possible, safely of course, before making any changes.”

With respect to Hurricane Beryl, Heald has confirmed that the only change in the fleet at the moment is for Carnival Liberty. While she will still be visiting her planned ports of call, she will be sailing in the reverse order.

Reversing an itinerary is one of the most common changes cruise lines will try to make during hurricane updates. This will still give guests the opportunity to visit their anticipated ports of call, even if not on the originally planned days.

In fact, this is the exact same option that Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Beyond has taken to avoid Hurricane Beryl this week as the ship sails a southern Caribbean itinerary.

Carnival Liberty‘s current sailing is a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary, with port visits for Roatan, Belize, and Cozumel on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, respectively.

Unfortunately, that route keeps the ship closer to the projected path of the storm for several days. Instead, Carnival Liberty will now visit Cozumel first, on Tuesday, July 2, while the hurricane is still hundreds of miles away. The ship will then visit Belize and then Roatan, with Friday, July 5, being a day at sea as the ship returns to New Orleans.

Shore tours booked through Carnival Cruise Line will be adjusted automatically to accommodate the new schedule.

This adjusted itinerary will keep Carnival Liberty in smoother seas and away from the worst impact of what has become a major, devastating hurricane. The 110,428-gross-ton, Conquest-class ship can welcome 2,974 guests aboard at double occupancy, or up to 3,966 travelers when fully booked. Also onboard are 1,160 international officers and crew members.

Hurricane Beryl is currently located 180 miles west of Barbados, having already crossed through the Lesser Antilles. The storm is moving west-northwest at 20 miles per hour (mph), a track that is expected to continue for the next several days.

The maximum sustained winds have been measured at 150 mph with higher gusts, putting Beryl firmly in the Category 4 classification as a major hurricane, just 5 mph below Category 5 status.

Hurricane Beryl (Credit: NOAA)

“Fluctuations in strength are likely during the next day or so, but Beryl is expected to remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as it moves over the eastern Caribbean,” the most recent discussion from NHC Forecaster Reinhart read. “Some weakening is expected in the central Caribbean by midweek, though Beryl is forecast to remain a hurricane.”

Effects from the storm can be felt at significant distances from the eye. Hurricane-force winds are being recorded up to 40 miles from the center, with tropical-storm-force winds as far away as 125 miles from the center. Storm surge, heavy rains, and flash flooding are also associated with the storm.

Different cruises from Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line have also implemented itinerary changes where necessary in their fleets. Anyone sailing in the Caribbean this week should remain flexible with their travel expectations, knowing that safety is always the top priority when any storm-related changes are made.