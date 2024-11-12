Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Venue Adjustment on Some Ships

Carnival Cruise Line’s onboard Piano Bars are outstanding venues that offer live music with talented pianists who not only play top songs and favorite hits, but do so with humor, energy, and panache. Guests are encouraged to sing along, and it can be a fun and engaging way to spend the evening.

Recent rumors, however, have Piano Bar fans confused and frustrated about what appears to be a shift in the hours for these venues, with some claims being made about fleetwide changes.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has investigated the matter and spoken with the cruise line’s entertainment executives to clarify exactly what is being changed, and why.

“It is fair to say that Piano Bar fans are passionate and love the experience and the men and women who sit behind the piano,” he said. “Yesterday there was much speculation and many, many, many people asking me about the opening hours.”

To be clear, the typical opening hours for the Piano Bar have been 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. onboard most ships. This makes the venue a popular after-dinner gathering place for camaraderie and entertainment.

“Having spoken to the Entertainment beards I can tell you that we will be, on some ships, not all of them, moving to 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. performance times,” Heald confirmed.

It is important to note that this is not a fleetwide change, despite guest speculation. Some passengers have claimed to have the fleetwide notice “confirmed” by the piano players themselves, but it is unlikely that individual performers are notified of scheduling across all 27 ships in the Carnival fleet.

Heald also explains that the change may vary depending on individual itineraries as well as other entertainment options on different nights.

“What ships will depend on different variables as we know some itineraries are busier than others and experience more guests wanting to be [at the Piano Bar],” he said. “You may have noticed also that on some ships the Punchliner Late Night Adults Only Comedy Shows have been taking place in the main lounge at midnight. Those nights comedy is taking place, then piano bar will be open from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.”

To stay updated about the exact Piano Bar hours, guests should check the Carnival Hub app while sailing. This information will be updated with any changes in hours and other evening activity and entertainment times.

Should Piano Bar Entertainers Be Tipped?

A second issue Heald has addressed is the idea of whether or not the Piano Bar entertainers require tipping. While many guests do offer gratuities to these talented performers, it is not necessary.

“Why should we have to tip them to get a request?” a concerned guest asked. “I refuse to do that and [the piano player] says no tip no request!”

Heald noted that while the entertainers are able to accept tips, they are not, however, permitted to “require” tips for guests to request a specific song during the evening’s performance.

Carnival Paradise Piano Bar

“As for the tips, yes, we do allow them to take gratuities but it is not something you have to give in order to have a request made,” Heald confirmed. “If this ever happens please let me know and I will address [it], or indeed even better tell someone on board.”

Some guests do comment that in their experiences, requests accompanied by tips tend to get prioritized by the piano players, but this may simply be a perception rather than a deliberate effort.

It is also likely that some songs and aspects of the performance are more popular than others. It may seem that those requests get priority based on gratuities, but it could just be the players trying to ensure as many people as possible enjoy the evening’s entertainment.

Furthermore, the time the piano entertainers play is limited, and it isn’t always possible to get to every request every evening, regardless of whether those requests are accompanied by tips.

Do you enjoy spending time in the Piano Bar? Do you tip the piano player?