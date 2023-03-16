Carnival Cruise Line is First to Reach Massive Milestone

Carnival Cruise Line has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the first cruise line to embark 100 million guests since its first sailing in 1972. The announcement was made by Carnival President Christine Duffy, who boarded the Carnival Sunrise at PortMiami, where the cruise line was founded, to thank guests for choosing Carnival and making it the world’s most popular cruise line.

Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes 100 Millionth Guest

Carnival Cruise Line is the first-ever cruise line to welcome more than 100 million guests onboard its ships.

The celebration was marked by the boarding of the 100 millionth guests, Debi and David Clifford, who were vacationing from Ohio with their family. Christine Duffy, the Carnival Cruise Line President, and the ship’s team members, led by Captain Luca Cherchi, welcomed them with fanfare taking photos to signify their place as “One in 100 Million.”

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

In a statement, Christine Duffy said: “We’re the first cruise line to meet this incredible mark of 100 million guests, and I believe it is a testament to the fun, inclusive atmosphere our valued guests and our extraordinary team members have created together on board our ships for the past 51 years.“

Carnival Cruise Line, the world’s largest cruise line, was founded in 1972 and celebrated its 50th birthday last year. Originally just a single ship, the Mardi Gras, the company has since expanded its fleet to 23.

The 100 million guests milestone achieved by Carnival Cruise Line is not just impressive, but it also comes with some astounding statistics. To put it into perspective, 100 million guests are more than the combined population of California, Texas, and Florida, the cruise line’s three most popular homeport states. It also exceeds the populations of Canada, Australia, and Panama combined.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Additionally, among the 100 million guests, 167 individuals have sailed on more than 100 cruises, while 152,000 guests have spent more than 100 days onboard. In fact, there is even a five-year-old guest who has already accumulated 100+ cruise days. These incredible statistics showcase the popularity and loyalty of Carnival’s guests.

Carnival Cruise Line Ambassador John Heald expressed his gratitude, saying: “100 Million. That’s absolutely outstanding to think that since 1972 to 2023, we have had 100 MILLION passengers who became guests sail and have a massive dollop of FUN with us. We are so thankful, so grateful, and so thrilled that you and your families have and continue to sail with CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE.“

According to Statista, Carnival carried 7.7 million passengers in 2022, but that’s still behind the 13 million in 2019. the cruise line is now making a comeback following the global pandemic. Rival Royal Caribbean was just behind with 5.5 million passengers in 2022, and Norwegian Cruise Line at 1.66 million.

Carnival Cruise Line is Not Done Yet

Carnival Cruise Line’s fleet is expanding at an impressive rate, with three new ships set to join by the spring of 2024. Carnival Celebration, already a hit with guests, is currently sailing from Miami, offering a variety of exciting itineraries.

Photo Courtesy: Meyer Werft

In May, the Carnival Venezia will make its debut, becoming the first Carnival ship to offer year-round cruises from New York. This will significantly expand Carnival’s offerings in the region, providing guests with even more options to explore the East Coast.

Later this year, the Carnival Jubilee, the third sister ship to Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, will join the fleet and set sail from Galveston, Texas. In the spring of 2024, the Carnival Firenze, a sister ship to Carnival Venezia, will begin offering year-round cruises from Long Beach, California.

Whether sailing along the East Coast, the Gulf of Mexico, or the West Coast, guests can look forward to an unforgettable cruise vacation with Carnival.