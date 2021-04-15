Carnival Cruise Line Introduces New Family Feud Board Game

Carnival Cruise Line has introduced a new Family Feud board game which comes in anticipation of the Family Feud Live show that will debut on the cruise line’s new Mardi Gras cruise ship later in the year.

Family Feud: Carnival Edition

The Miami-based cruise line has launched a new board game inspired by the hit television show Family Feud. The new Carnival Edition board game brings a themed version of the game that can be played at home.

The game has more than 150 questions to test the knowledge on one of the world’s largest cruise lines such as “Name a Famous Captain”. The questions also include general cruise vacations too such as “Name Something You’d Hate to Forget When Packing for a Cruise.”

Image Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

As expected, the Carnival Family Feud board game includes features like “Fast Money,” “Pass or Play,” “What Ifs” and “Face Offs.” players of the game can also download a free app from the App Store or Google Play to turn their phones into a real Family Feud buzzer.

The game can be purchased on Carnival’s online store and it currently costs $24.95. It can also be bundled along with the new Carnival Monopoly board game.

Image: Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The Family Feud game show will be part of the entertainment offerings once the Mardi Gras begins sailings. The ship remains in Barcelona, Spain, until Carnival Cruise Line can resume operations in the United States. The ship has been delayed six times but hopefully, she will finally begin Caribbean cruises out of the new Terminal 3 at Port Canaveral in July 2021.

Carnival’s Family Feud Game comes after the cruise line also recently introduced its new Carnival Themed Monopoly game. It features 28 popular Carnival Cruise Line attractions and features and iconic landing spots such as Mardi Gras’ BOLT roller coast, and the Lido Marketplace.