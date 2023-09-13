Carnival Cruise Line Expands Popular Game Show to More Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has announced that more guests will have the opportunity to battle it out with the popular Family Feud Live game show, already a hit on the line’s Excel-class ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

Now, the cruise line will offer the exciting competition on 12 additional ships, with debuts coming over the next year.

Family Feud Expanding to 12 More Carnival Ships

The immensely popular Family Feud Live game show, currently featured aboard Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration with great success, will be brought to a dozen more Carnival cruise ships over the next year.

Debut dates for the show will vary, with Carnival Vista and Carnival Legend debuting the interactive entertainment this month, on their September 16 and September 30 sailings, respectively.

Later in 2023, three additional ships will showcase the game show: Carnival Pride on the ship’s November 19 departure, a 7-night Western Caribbean cruise from Tampa to Grand Cayman, Roatan, Belize, and Cozumel, along with Carnival Miracle on her December 14 departure, a 5-night Mexican Riviera sailing from Long Beach to Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada, Mexico.

The new Carnival Jubilee will be the last ship to debut the game show in 2023, when it is featured on the ship’s inaugural cruise. That sailing departs Galveston, Texas on December 23, with visits to Roatan, Honduras and both Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico.

“Family Feud Live is such a fun and unique entertainment option because guests get into the action and participate in the same way they’ve watched the game played on TV,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line. “Building on its popularity by bringing it to more ships will ensure that more of our guests get to experience the fun and friendly competition of Family Feud Live.”

During 2024, an additional seven Carnival cruise ships will set sail with the show with various debut dates. First will be Carnival Panorama and Carnival Horizon in March 2024, on the ships’ March 2 and March 30 sailings, respectively.

Carnival Liberty will debut Family Feud Live on its May 26, 2024 sailing, a 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from New Orleans, visiting Key West, Freeport, and Nassau.

Carnival Luminosa will be the next ship to feature the game show on her June 20, 2024 cruise, the first time Family Feud Live will be played aboard a ship in Alaska, as the ship sails a 7-night Last Frontier cruise from Seattle.

Carnival Spirit will also bring the game show to her Alaska season, first appearing aboard the July 23, 2024 departure. That cruise is a 7-night Alaska cruise from Seattle, calling on Skagway, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Victoria, British Columbia.

Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line

Guests aboard Carnival Magic will be able to join the excitement on the ship’s August 18, 2024 departure, a 6-night Eastern Caribbean sailing from Miami and calling on Amber Cove, Grand Turk, and Half Moon Cay.

Carnival Dream is the last ship planned to debut Family Feud Live in the coming months. The show will first appear on the ship’s October 5, 2024 sailing, an 8-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Galveston, calling on Key West, Freeport, Half Moon Cay, and Nassau.

At this time, it is unknown whether the live game show will eventually be expanded to the entire Carnival fleet. Licensing arrangements and the technical capabilities of each vessel to accommodate the show will undoubtedly be factors in any such plans.

Playing Family Feud Live Onboard

Carnival Cruise Line has an exclusive partnership with the Fremantle entertainment company, and first debuted the game show aboard Mardi Gras when the ship set sail in 2021.

The live game show’s format mimics the television program with two 5-person teams trying to guess popular answers to survey questions. Unlike the iconic show, however, the onboard contestants don’t always have to be family members or close friends, but are all “cruise family” aboard their Carnival sailing.

Three rounds of questions are played, as well as the Fast Money round. The winning team receives fun prizes to commemorate their participation and reward their success at guessing the most popular responses.

The game show is played in each ship’s main show lounge to full capacity crowds, and is the evening’s featured entertainment when it is showcased.