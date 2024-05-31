Carnival Cruise Line Announces Dates for Halloween Sailings

Halloween is one of the most popular holidays in the world, and Carnival Cruise Line offers a lot of not-so-scary fun onboard its fleet during spooky sailings.

The cruise line has announced the exact sailing dates for Halloween-themed cruises in 2024, giving guests the opportunity to prep their scary best for a fun and festive getaway.

All ships in the Carnival fleet will offer Halloween sailings throughout October, but the exact date for the first themed voyage depends on each individual ship’s schedule. Similarly, the exact number of Halloween cruises will depend on whether a ship is offering shorter or longer voyages.

Carnival Cruise Ship at Night (Photo Credit: NAN728 / Shutterstock)

“Cruising at Halloween is a brilliant experience. And this year we will again be celebrating the whole month of October,” confirmed John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador.

The first ship to welcome guests with spooky decorations and fun will be Carnival Spirit on her September 24 departure, which is a 15-night Carnival Journeys sailing roundtrip from Seattle and visiting Hawaii.

Likewise, the last ship to offer frightful fun will be Carnival Panorama, which will showcase her Halloween decorations for a single sailing leaving Singapore following a month-long dry dock. The ship’s only Halloween cruise is her 24-night one-way sailing from Singapore to Long Beach, California.

The complete list of departure dates for Halloween sailings across the Fun Ship fleet is as follows:

Carnival Breeze – September 28; October 3, 7, 12, 17, 21, 26, 31

Carnival Celebration – September 29; October 6, 13, 20, 27

Carnival Conquest – September 30; October 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28

Carnival Dream – September 29; October 5, 13, 19

Carnival Elation – September 30; October 5, 10, 14, 19, 24, 28

Carnival Firenze – September 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26

Carnival Freedom – September 28; October 3, 7, 12, 17, 21, 26, 31

Carnival Glory – September 30; October 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, 28

Carnival Horizon – September 28; October 6, 12, 20, 26

Carnival Jubilee – September 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26

Carnival Legend – September 26; October 6, 16, 26

Carnival Liberty – September 29; October 6, 13, 20, 27

Carnival Luminosa – October 1, 12, 16, 23, 30

Carnival Magic – September 29; October 5, 13, 19, 27

Mardi Gras – September 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26

Carnival Miracle – October 1, 16, 25

Carnival Panorama – October 12

Carnival Paradise – September 30; October 6, 10, 14, 19, 24, 28

Carnival Pride – September 29; October 6, 13, 20, 27

Carnival Radiance – September 30; October 4, 7, 13, 27, 31

Carnival Spirit – September 24; October 9, 26

Carnival Splendor – September 27; October 6, 10, 13, 21, 31

Carnival Sunrise – September 30; October 5, 10, 14, 19, 24, 28

Carnival Sunshine – September 28; October 3, 7, 12, 17, 21, 26, 31

Carnival Valor – September 30; October 5, 10, 14, 19, 24, 28

Carnival Venezia – September 27; October 4, 14, 25

Carnival Vista – September 29; October 5, 13, 19, 27

In total, Carnival Cruise Line is offering 151 Halloween sailings, with every ship in the fleet participating in the festive fun no matter where in the world it is setting sail. Carnival Conquest and Carnival Glory are offering the most sailings, with 9 Halloween cruises each.

Carnival Conquest is homeported from Miami, while Carnival Glory is homeported from Port Canaveral. Both ships offer 3- and 4-night Bahamas cruises to visit destinations such as Bimini, Nassau, Princess Cays, and Half Moon Cay, depending on the ship and departure date.

Of special note is newly updated Carnival Legend, which will finish the spooky season during her 15-night transatlantic cruise from Rome to Tampa. That sailing departs Rome on October 26 and will visit Spain, Portugal, the Azores, and Nassau before arriving in Florida on November 10. It is likely that the seasonal decorations will be removed in early November while the ship is en route.

Carnival Cruise Ship Deck During Sunset (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

Carnival Luminosa will not display her Halloween decorations until October 1, partway through the ship’s transpacific sailing from Seattle to Sydney. On October 1, the ship is scheduled to visit Moorea Island in French Polynesia. She will arrive in Sydney on October 12.

Finally, Carnival Miracle‘s first Halloween Cruise will depart October 1, which is a 15-night one-way repositioning cruise as the ship moves from San Francisco to Galveston.

What to Expect on Carnival Halloween Cruises

Each of the cruise line’s Halloween sailings will be filled with extra activities and fun themed to the season, including special trivia contests, seasonal music, spooky craft projects, unique menu items, and more.

“Halloween is always an exciting time aboard Carnival and we take it to the next level with Frightfully Fun activities that guests of all ages can enjoy,” Carnival Cruise Line’s website describes the season.

One of the most highly anticipated events of these seasonal sailings are costume parties, with guests invited to join in and show of their spooky spirit.

“The ships will be decorated and there will be a some frightfully fun events including a special costume party,” said Heald. “I hope many of you will take part and bring your costume. For something really scary buy a pair of suspenders, stick a pillow down your shirt, smack yourself in the face with a frying pan and go as John Heald, Brand Ambassador.”

Have you ever set sail on a Halloween cruise?