Carnival Cruise Ship Finishes Dry Dock and Resumes Service

Carnival Legend has left dry dock and is ready to welcome guests in Barcelona, Spain for her first post-renovation sailing, departing Thursday, May 30, 2024. The ship now boasts a range of upgrades and enhancements, including the rebranding of popular spaces and the addition of Carnival Cruise Line favorites.

One of the biggest additions to the 22-year-old ship is a new Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge on Deck 2 (Promenade Deck), formerly the Dreamteam Sports Bar. This patriotically-themed venue is now available on 13 Carnival ships, having first debuted on Carnival Panorama in 2019. The lounge pays tribute to both active-duty military personnel and veterans of all service branches.

Carnival Legend Heroes Bar

Red-white-and-blue décor is highlighted with authentic military momentos for an extra-special touch. On Carnival Legend, the boots of Deshauna Barber, godmother of Carnival Vista and a captain in the United States Army Reserve, have a special place of honor.

Other new venues now open on Carnival Legend are the Dreams Studio for professional portrait sessions, the Carnival Adventures desk to book amazing shore tours, an expanded casino, and a new miniature golf course.

The ship also now has a dedicated Chef’s Table space on Deck 1 (Riviera Deck), which was formerly the lower level of the Medusa’s Lair Dance Club. Part of that club space was renovated for the wildly popular Chef’s Table, while the rest was converted into additional staterooms, including accessible staterooms.

Read Also: Chef’s Table on Carnival Cruise Line – Everything You Need to Know

Several other spaces onboard have been rebranded and updated. The steakhouse has been refreshed to become Fahrenheit 555, and the spa is rebranded as the Cloud 9 Spa and Fitness Center – both popular and familiar brands across the Carnival fleet.

Retail shops have been refreshed, as well as youth spaces updated for both Circle C and Camp Ocean. Other public areas have been similarly refreshed with new flooring, upholstery, and lighting as needed, and the ship has undergone other technical behind-the-scenes updates, as well as hull cleaning and general maintenance.

Carnival Legend Spa Upgrade

Overall, the dry dock lasted a full month, as Carnival Legend first left service at the end of April. The work was completed in Marseille, France, and the ship is now better-than-new and ready to welcome eager travelers for truly legendary cruise vacations.

The 88,500-gross-ton, Spirit-class Carnival Legend can welcome 2,124 guests at double occupancy, and is also home to just over 900 international crew members.

Ready to Sail in Europe

Carnival Legend‘s first post-dry-dock sailing is an 8-night roundtrip cruise from Barcelona, with visits to Malta, Sicily, Naples, Rome, Livorno, and Toulon before returning to Barcelona on Friday, June 7. This is the ship’s only roundtrip offering from Barcelona, as her next sailing is a one-way repositioning to Dover, UK.

From Dover, Carnival Legend will offer 6 roundtrip cruises to outstanding destinations in Iceland, Ireland, Scotland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany, depending on departure date. On August 18, the ship will then move to Rome to offer a further 6 departures for Mediterranean and Greek Isles ports of call.

Carnival Legend Dry Dock

On October 26, the refreshed ship will conclude her European season and leave Rome for a 15-night transatlantic cruise to her new homeport of Tampa, Florida. Along the way, Carnival Legend will visit Spain, Portugal, the Azores, and the Bahamas, before arriving in the Sunshine State on November 10.

From Tampa, the ship will offer a winter season of Caribbean itineraries, before moving to San Francisco to offer alternating Alaska and Mexico sailings for summer 2025. Following that season, Carnival Legend will be homeported in Galveston with a variety of Western Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean, and Panama Canal cruise options.

With so much diversity coming up in Carnival Legend‘s sailing schedule, guests will have many options to enjoy the refreshed ship no matter where they set sail.