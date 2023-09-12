Carnival Cruise Line Adjusts Itineraries for Three Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on three different vessels and a total of nine sailings with itinerary changes. All of the impacted sailings are more than a year away and most of the changes are minimal, but the notification will give guests time to alter their travel plans if desired.

Itinerary Changes for Three Carnival Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests booked aboard select sailings of Carnival Sunrise, Carnival Magic, and the yet-to-join-the-fleet Carnival Firenze that their cruise itineraries have been adjusted for departure dates in late 2024 and early 2025.

Carnival Sunrise Itinerary Changes

The Sunshine-class Carnival Sunrise has itinerary changes for five sailings while the ship is homeported from Miami. The affected sailings have slightly different changes, depending on the departure date.

Photo Credit: Eric Glenn / Shutterstock

October 24, November 16, November 21 (2024 departures): The ship will be visiting Half Moon Cay rather than Princess Cays, though the date and time of the scheduled visits remain the same.

rather than Princess Cays, though the date and time of the scheduled visits remain the same. December 5, 2024: Princess Cays will replace Half Moon Cay with a slightly adjusted port time. The ship’s time in Nassau will also be slightly modified on this 4-night sailing.

will also be slightly modified on this 4-night sailing. January 11, 2025: This 5-night Eastern Caribbean sailing will still visit the same ports, but in reverse order. The calls on Grand Turk and Half Moon Cay also have slightly modified times, but the time planned in Nassau is unchanged.

The 101,509-gross ton Carnival Sunrise (formerly Carnival Triumph) can welcome 2,984 guests per sailing, and features a crew of 1,100 international team members to provide always sunny service and onboard fun.

Carnival Magic Itinerary Changes

Three different sailings of the Dream-class Carnival Magic are having slight itinerary changes, each with different adjustments.

Carnival Magic Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock)

October 27, 2024: The ship will be visiting Half Moon Cay rather than Nassau during this 6-night Eastern Caribbean sailing, with a slightly adjusted port time. The visits to Amber Cove and Grand Turk are unchanged.

and Grand Turk are unchanged. November 24, 2024: Instead of Princess Cays, Carnival Magic will visit Nassau. The days of port visits have changed and port times for both Amber Cove and Grand Turk have been modified somewhat.

December 8, 2024: The order of ports of call has been changed and the times for both Half Moon Cay and Grand Turk have been slightly modified for this 6-night Eastern Caribbean cruise.

The 128,048-gross ton Carnival Miracle has 14 decks of fun for passengers to enjoy, and as many as 3,690 guests can be welcomed per sailing at double occupancy, or up to 4,724 travelers when the ship is fully booked with all berths filled.

Carnival Firenze Itinerary Change

Just one cruise for the not-yet-a-Carnival ship Carnival Firenze is being adjusted at this time. April 7, 2025: This 5-night Mexican Riviera cruise has just minimal changes, with the ship reversing the order of port visits and slightly adjusting the time spent in Cabo San Lucas.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Firenze will be converted from Costa Firenze before joining the Fun Ship fleet in early 2024. The ship will retain much of its signature Italian style, similar to the conversion of Carnival Venezia, and will offer a range of itineraries from Long Beach, California.

No Explanation for Itinerary Changes

No details have been offered for why these nine itineraries have been adjusted, but similar to other minor itinerary changes recently announced, the changes are minor and the overall cruise experiences are not impacted.

Any pre-purchased Carnival shore tours that are affected by the changes will be automatically adjusted, or will be refunded back to the original form of payment if the port of call is cancelled. If guests have made independent port arrangements, they will need to reach out to their tour operators for options or refunds as needed.

Cruise lines regularly make these types of minor adjustments as port schedules and fleet deployments are refined, balancing schedules to ensure the best possible experiences for guests.

Fortunately, because the earliest changes are more than a year away, guests still have plenty of time to change their travel plans if necessary.