Carnival Cruise Line Details Itinerary Changes for Three Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has issued a guest advisory to announce several changes to itineraries across three of its ships: Carnival Panorama, Carnival Jubilee, and Carnival Dream. These adjustments vary from minor changes in port timings to more substantial shifts in destinations.

While the itinerary changes likely stem from operational efficiencies for Carnival Dream and Carnival Jubilee, it seems that the engine issues plaguing Carnival Panorama have not been resolved.

Significant Alterations for Carnival Dream

Carnival Dream is undergoing the most considerable itinerary changes. The cruise departing on December 22, 2024, will now skip the original visit to Mahogany Bay, Roatan, Honduras.

Instead, guests will spend time in Belize from 08:00 AM to 5:00 PM—an hour longer than the initially planned call to Roatan. Sailing from Galveston, Texas, the cruise also includes stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel.

Another Carnival Dream cruise impacted is the 14-night Eastern Caribbean Carnival Journey set to sail on January 11, 2025.

The ship’s call to Grand Turk has been replaced by a visit to Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, now scheduled from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

Additionally, the port time for San Juan, Puerto Rico, has changed; the ship will now dock from 12:00 PM to 08:00 PM, an hour earlier than the initial 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM window.

Besides the calls to San Juan and Amber Cove, the 128,250 gross tons Carnival Dream will also visit St. Thomas, St. Kitts, St. Maarten, St. Croix, and Falmouth, Jamaica.

Minor Adjustments for Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, the 183,521-gross-ton Carnival Jubilee, is seeing a relatively minor change for its November 30, 2024, cruise from Galveston.

During the call to Cozumel, Mexico, the ship will now be alongside from 09:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Other stops during this journey include Costa Maya, Mexico, and Mahogany Bay, Roatan, Honduras.

Carnival Panorama Changes

Carnival Panorama has changes to five different cruises, primarily focused on arrival and departure timings. For the cruises departing on September 9 and September 16, 2023, the time in port for Cabo San Lucas has been extended by 30 minutes. The ship will also return to Long Beach at 09:00 AM, half an hour earlier than the previously scheduled 09:30 AM.

The ship will bypass La Paz, Mexico, for the October 7 cruise to the Mexican Riviera. Instead, guests will have two days in Cabo San Lucas.

Water shuttles will be available from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on day one and from 07:00 AM to 4:00 PM on the second day. The same schedule now applies to the October 15, 2023, departure.

Finally, for the cruise departing on October 21, 2023, Carnival Panorama will stay in Cabo San Lucas from 06:30 AM to 2:30 PM, slightly longer than initially planned. As a result, the vessel will return to Long Beach by 09:00 AM.

While changes to the Carnival Dream and Carnival Jubilee stem from operational adjustments, the alterations in Carnival Panorama’s schedule are more critical. The vessel has been dealing with engine issues since at least August 2021, impacting its maximum cruising speed.