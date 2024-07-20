Carnival Cruise Line Adds Further Clarification Drink Perk Change

Just two days after announcing the removal of restrictions on the popular loyalty drink perk for Gold, Platinum, and Diamond level guests, Carnival Cruise Line has further clarified the change and renamed the perk.

Previously, the free beverage was simply called an “appreciation drink” for Gold cruisers and a “complimentary beverage” for Platinum and Diamond cruisers.

Now, to better describe the benefit and remove confusion, the drink is called the “Welcome Aboard – Welcome Home” beverage. This reflects the end of restrictions that specified exactly where and when the drink could be redeemed, and instead makes it the very first drink loyal guests will enjoy onboard their Carnival cruise.

This free drink will be processed automatically for the first drink a guest orders onboard, and will not be charged to their Sail and Sign accounts.

“If you are Gold, Platinum, or Diamond the bartenders and bar waiters will see from your Sail and Sign card (or boarding pass if you haven’t collected [your card] yet from outside your cabin) that you are entitled to your complimentary beverage and so will not charge you anything at all,” confirmed John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador.

Heald also noted that the Welcome Aboard – Welcome Home drink can be redeemed on the first day of the cruise when sailing from both Galveston and New York.

From those homeports, local restrictions are placed on beverage packages and the cruise line’s Cheer’s packages do not start until the second day of the sailing. This does not, however, affect the Welcome Aboard – Welcome Home drink.

Furthermore, the drink does not have to be alcoholic in nature and guests can also choose from other onboard beverages to toast their next sail away.

“The complimentary drink can be used at the Java Blue so if your first drink is a specialty coffee or milk shake then that’s all covered for you,” Heald said. “So please, make that first drink something special and raise a glass to the start of the Fun you deserve so much.”

The revamped benefit begins on all sailings departing from July 20, 2024 and beyond, on all ships in the Carnival fleet. For Gold level VIFP members, the benefit only applies to cruises that are at least 5 nights long. For Platinum and Diamond level members, the drink is available on every cruise.

It should be noted that this change in the drink benefit is only for the complimentary beverage. At this time, there are no changes to the complimentary 1.5-liter bottles of water available for all Red, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond cruisers. Those bottles of water can be redeemed at any bar, restaurant, or from one’s stateroom.

More Changes Sure to Come

Heald has been hinting for many months that changes are coming to Carnival Cruise Line’s VIFP loyalty program. The current program was put in place in late 2012 and fully implemented in 2013, and has not substantially changed since that time.

In recent weeks, however, small changes have been noticed. The $25 of free play in the casino was quietly removed in early June. That benefit had been in place since the industry restart following the pandemic, and was always intended as just a temporary measure because casino tournaments were not able to be held. No casino benefit has yet replaced the free play, however.

Carnival Cruise Line has also discontinued the one-time donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for VIFP members when they reach the Diamond tier of the program.

Apparently, this had become too unmanageable with so many Diamond guests, but the cruise line remains committed to the charity and continues its support through other programs and donations.

No further details have yet been confirmed about changes to the VIFP program, or indeed if the entire program will be retired in favor of a completely new loyalty arrangement. Further announcements about the new program are expected later this year.